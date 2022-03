The only references we have for “life” are the forms we know on Earth. Astrobiologists suspect that the search for alien life, and even for the origins of life on Earth, may require a broader scope. A NASA-funded team of researchers is developing tools to predict the features of life as we don’t know it. In a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the team identifies universal patterns in the chemistry of life that do not appear to depend on specific molecules.

