Bossier Man Accused of Pornography Charges Involving Children

Shreveport Police Department has announced the arrest of an individual accused of removing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a local business. On March 4, 2022, Shreveport Police patrol officers and officers with the LSUS Police Department responded to reports of a burglary in progress in the 700 block of Professional Drive. The business had a professionally monitored video system and they were able to relay key information as the alleged theft unfolded. Officers used that information to locate and apprehend 31 year-old Bobby Martin on the property. A canvas of the area led to the discovery of a duffle style bag, believed to belong to Martin, that contained a firearm and a reciprocating saw.
Comments / 0