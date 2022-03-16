ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Bossier Man Accused of Pornography Charges Involving Children

By Erin McCarty
 1 day ago
A Bossier City man is facing serious charges today. He is accused of pornography involving children. On March 15, 2022 the Bossier City Police Department received a complaint of unlawful...

KEEL Radio

Arrest made in Shreveport Rolling Shootout

Shreveport Police Patrol Officers and Violent Crimes Investigators have jailed a man following what was described as a “rolling gun battle” in east Shreveport Monday (3/14/22) morning. Just before 10:30 a.m., Shreveport Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired between two moving vehicles near the intersection of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
A Stolen Ambulance, Drugs Make For a Wild Louisiana Police Chase

If you ever see those dreaded red and blue lights in your rearview mirror, you probably know that you should pull over and see what the friendly officer trying to get your attention wants. Honestly, it's hard to fathom the fact that some folks see that as an option. But, if you are driving a stolen ambulance and are in possession of illegal drugs - you probably already know what the police making all of that racket behind you want.
LOUISIANA STATE
Caddo Correctional Bookings for 3/11/22-3/13/22

The following mugshots are from people who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center on the dates of 3/11/22 through 3/13/22. Some of these inmates may have already been released. Some of these inmates have not yet stood trial for their alleged crimes and are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Taking Applications for Scholarship

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator has announced the availability of a $500 college scholarship for a Caddo Parish graduating high school senior. The scholarship is made available every year through the Louisiana Sheriff's Honorary Membership Program to help defray the costs associated with higher education. One scholarship is awarded in each parish where the sheriff participates in the Honorary Membership Program.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Shreveport Police Seek Credit Card Thief

Shreveport Police are asking for public's help to identify individual in access card fraud claim. Earlier this month (March) Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 9100 block of Mansfield Road on reports of an individual using a stolen credit card multiple times without consent from the credit card owner.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Man Drowns at Toledo Bend – Another Man Missing

Another tragedy on Toledo Bend Reservoir. One man has drowned an another man is missing. Sabine Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the two men were reported missing Saturday afternoon from near Solan's Camp on the north end of the lake. A caller told deputies the men went fishing on Friday and never returned home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Wild Fight Breaks Out at Louisiana Walmart

A violent spectacle at a Gonzales Walmart this week. On Monday (3/7/22) in the Walmart in Gonzales Louisiana, a huge fight broke out in the checkout line. No word yet on what started the brawl, but several people including Walmart employees got involved. According to Ascension Parish Police, after the...
GONZALES, LA
Another Shreveport Catalytic Converter Thief Arrested

Shreveport Police Department has announced the arrest of an individual accused of removing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a local business. On March 4, 2022, Shreveport Police patrol officers and officers with the LSUS Police Department responded to reports of a burglary in progress in the 700 block of Professional Drive. The business had a professionally monitored video system and they were able to relay key information as the alleged theft unfolded. Officers used that information to locate and apprehend 31 year-old Bobby Martin on the property. A canvas of the area led to the discovery of a duffle style bag, believed to belong to Martin, that contained a firearm and a reciprocating saw.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Police to Hold Daytime Safety Checkpoint

The Shreveport Police Department’s Traffic Unit will conduct a seatbelt checkpoint beginning on March 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., hours and end at 5:00 p.m. This will be a collaborative effort with the Louisiana State Police and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The checkpoint will target drivers who...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Woman Killed in DeSoto Parish Crash

Tragedy on the roads in the Shreveport area. State Troopers were called to the scene of a one vehicle crash just after 3pm Saturday afternoon. It happened on LA Hwy 5 near Dickson Lane. 57-year-old Rhonda Noyes of Shreveport died in the crash. She was not buckled up. Preliminary details...
SHREVEPORT, LA
