Briana Latrise and Pepa fell out after the altercation. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Briana Latrise had a nasty fallout with Egypt Criss. After Briana and Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis became very critical of Sam Wright, Egypt was over it. So she became distant. And her relationships with both women began to sour. However, the last straw for Egypt and Briana was when Egypt assaulted Brianna while they were filming the show. Egypt would later say that she only did so because she felt like Briana was about to hit her. So she was just defending herself. Regardless, the situation only made things tense between Briana and Pepa. Briana didn’t appreciate it when Pepa said that Briana had it coming and Egypt was right because she only stood up for herself.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 HOURS AGO