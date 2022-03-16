ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian official sees no big change at front-line hotspots

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
LVIV, Ukraine, March 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine's armed forces are conducting small-scale counter attacks on several fronts and Russian troops have not been able to gain ground because of a lack of resources, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Wednesday.

"The situation ... in the main hotspots has not changed, and has no chance of changing as Russia has used up its resources," he told a video briefing.

Arestovych said Russia continued to fire missiles at Ukrainian targets, with approximately two-thirds of rockets hitting civilian buildings and infrastructure.

The information could not immediately be verified by Reuters. Russia has denied targeting civilians.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Max Hunder, Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

