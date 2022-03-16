NYPD: 1 man dead, another injured in Bronx shooting

The NYPD says a 30-year-old man is dead and another was injured Tuesday night following a shooting in the Bronx.

Police tape can still be seen on East 161 Street where the two 30-year-old men, who are twins, were shot. One died and the other is in stable condition.

Police responded to 281 E. 161st St. around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and say they found Derrick Owens shot in the chest. He was taken to New York City Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where he died. Records show he was killed outside the apartment building where he lived.

His twin brother was shot in the leg and police say he is in stable condition at Lincoln.