ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Detainees ‘unconstitutionally’ held at Baltimore Central Booking long after court grants release, lawsuit claims

By Lea Skene, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 1 day ago

Even after a judge has ordered their release, detainees at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center routinely have to wait several hours — sometimes days — before corrections officials actually let them leave, according to a proposed class action filed this week.

Those delays violate their constitutional rights and cause significant real-world impacts such as lost jobs and missed appointments that can snowball into even bigger problems, attorneys argue.

“They are stealing people’s freedom,” said Cary Hansel, a Baltimore civil rights attorney who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Jamien Palmer and is seeking class status for it. “I mean, it is outrageous.”

Palmer alleges he was detained in Central Booking for 22 hours after a judge ordered him released on personal recognizance, meaning he promised to show up for future court dates but was not required to post bail. That order was issued around 3:30 p.m. March 15, 2019, but he would remain locked in a holding cell at Central Booking until 1:30 p.m. the next day.

Officials with the Maryland Division of Pretrial Detention and Services, which runs Central Booking, declined to comment on the lawsuit. Officials said their legal counsel will review the complaint, but the department does not comment on pending litigation.

According to a data analysis cited in the lawsuit, the average detainee remains behind bars for 15 hours after a judge grants them freedom.

The data also show some groups are held longer than others. People who post bail are often released more quickly than people whose charges are dropped due to insufficient evidence: on average, about 11 hours in limbo compared with nearly 25 hours.

That discrepancy suggests the system favors people with the means to afford bail, Hansel said.

“Then you realize justice is for sale,” he added.

The data analysis is based on a random sample of 100 cases from 2019. Hansel said his office is working on a more complete analysis using information pertaining to the roughly 6,000 detainees per year judges order released from Central Booking, most often on their own recognizance, after posting bond or because prosecutors decide to dismiss the charges.

Extrapolating the results from the 100-case sample, attorneys contend, Baltimore detainees lose a collective eight years of freedom annually.

“This stolen freedom costs people not just time, but money, jobs, their apartments, property like cars repossessed, and even custody of their children,” the complaint reads.

In addition to those potential impacts, attorneys argue, more time spent incarcerated in Central Booking places people at higher risk of experiencing violence. Records show the facility records about two serious incidents of violence among detainees per day, according to the complaint.

There is also a risk of violence at the hands of corrections officers, attorneys said. Last year, a grand jury indicted three Central Booking guards on misconduct charges after surveillance cameras caught one of them placing an incarcerated woman in an illegal chokehold until she passed out.

“Central booking is a violent and dangerous place where every additional moment places a person at greater risk of physical harm and death,” the complaint reads. “Incarcerating people in Central Booking for any period of time beyond the minimum required by law is unreasonable, unconstitutional and dangerous. It also wastes the taxpayer’s money.”

Furthermore, the delayed releases disproportionately impact Black people, attorneys said.

“Baltimore is approximately 63 percent African American, but African Americans represent approximately 95 percent of those overdetained after a judge orders their release at Central Booking,” the lawsuit says.

Court records show the suit was filed Monday in Baltimore City Circuit Court. Attorneys are asking for class action status to represent the estimated thousands of people being detained well past their release times.

Palmer, the named plaintiff, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop. When he asked corrections officers why he wasn’t being released after the judge ordered it, they told him to “hold tight,” according to the lawsuit.

Even allowing a reasonable time for processing his release paperwork — up to two hours — Palmer alleges the additional delay violated his constitutional rights. The charges against him were later dismissed.

Along with monetary compensation, his lawsuit requests injunctive relief, which could include court-ordered changes requiring faster release of detainees at Central Booking.

Hansel said his first step after agreeing to represent Palmer was filing a public records request with the state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. When corrections officials refused to produce records pertaining to delays in release at Central Booking, Hansel sued the department in July 2020.

Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Julie Rubin ultimately ordered the department to release the records.

In a written opinion accompanying her decision, she said the case fell squarely in the public interest because Palmer was seeking “information pertaining to the twin core constitutional rights of liberty and due process of thousands of Maryland citizens” who often lack the resources to pursue such action themselves.

“The court finds the benefit to the public to be derived from the instant action is arguably the most primal of all: to guard and protect the right to live free from unlawful government action,” the judge wrote.

Comments / 4

Constance Hyman
1d ago

A guick way to make money off of the working citizens of Baltimore City. if must sue, then sue the Maryland Department of public safety. I am so tired of people suing for easy money., while the working class get poorer.

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

State Supreme Court: ‘Civil death’ law is unconstitutional

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An archaic Rhode Island law that says prison inmates serving life sentences are considered civilly dead in terms of their civil rights is unconstitutional, the state Supreme Court ruled in a landmark decision released Wednesday. The 1909 law says inmates serving a life term at the state prison, the Adult Correctional […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Lincoln Journal Star

Inmate advocacy group alleges Nebraska prison's book policy is unconstitutional

A Florida-based inmate advocacy group has sued Scott Frakes, accusing the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services he leads of censorship. In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, Human Rights Defense Center said the Nebraska prison system on at least six occasions has prevented it from sending books to state prisoners under its approved vendor policy.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Slate

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Wash. Mom Allegedly Threw Malnourished 3-Year-Old Against a Playpen for Not Getting Dressed: Police

A mother in Washington state has been charged with several felonies after authorities say that she abused her 3-year-old child to the brink of death. PEOPLE confirms Sarah Lynn Morrill, 40, has been charged with unlawful imprisonment domestic violence, first-degree assault of a child domestic violence, third-degree assault of a child, first-degree criminal mistreatment domestic violence, and tampering with a witness. She is being held on $200,000 bond.
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainees#Black People#Baltimore Sun#Corrections Officers#Central Booking
Bossip

Out Of Order! White Sheriff Blocked Black Law Student From Entering Court, Confuses Her For A Criminal Client

Even when a Black law student is heading into court to work, racists find a way to put Blackness on trial. Future lawyer Brooklyn Crockton gets paid to talk, but a recent racist run-in left her speechless. Revolt reports the Roger Williams University third law student was at Garrahy Judicial Complex in Rhode Island to represent a client when a White sheriff singled her out from a group of attorneys and denied her access to the courtroom.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Cape Gazette

Largest heroin bust in state history

Law enforcement across two states announced the largest seizure of heroin in Delaware history March 9. “We believe that the defendants comprise Sussex County’s largest heroin supply network, a criminal enterprise that generated millions of dollars a year,” said Attorney General Kathleen Jennings, speaking at Delaware State Police Troop 7 near Lewes.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Daily Mail

Judge rules three Michigan militia members who called themselves the Wolverine Watchmen were NOT entrapped by the FBI into setting up plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Three suspected members of the Wolverine Watchmen extremist group charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 election were not entrapped by the FBI, a judge ruled on Tuesday. Joseph Morrison, 27; his 44-year-old father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar, 23, will face a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Salon

Inmates who died asked for release before falling ill with Covid

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Rory Adams did not know that Christmas in a small rural hospital in West Virginia would be the last time he saw his wife alive. She'd entered prison in early January 2021 to serve a 42-month sentence for failure to collect payroll taxes. She was supposed to return to North Carolina, their two adult children, and their quilting business this summer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 49, Shot And Killed In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was shot and killed Thursday night in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 9:03 p.m. to the 1300 block of N. Mount Street for a shooting, where they found the 49-year-old woman shot in the chest. She was transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center, but pronounced dead a short time later, police said. The victim was not the first woman killed in the city Thursday. A 70-year-old woman was found shot to death Thursday morning in northeast Baltimore. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Blames Mosby For Spike In Baltimore Violence As State’s Attorney Defends Record

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An alarming spike in violence has rattled Baltimore, with homicides up more than 20 percent year-over-year and 13 people alone shot last weekend. One Northeast Baltimore resident who declined to give her name told WJZ that she had been stripped of her sense of security. “I don’t feel safe around this area at all,” she said. “I just don’t feel safe. Even the police officers patrolling, they are not safe. I don’t know what can be done to improve the situation, but it’s very scary.” WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren asked Mayor Brandon Scott his message to those living in communities...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Victim Of Baltimore Homicide 'Didn't Deserve To Die'

Baltimore Police have identified the victim of a recent homicide that happened on the west side of the city as a beloved 50-year-old woman. Monique Billinger was found with gunshot wounds to her chest on the 1300 block of Mount Street around 9 p.m., city police said. She was taken...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy