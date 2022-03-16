Detainees ‘unconstitutionally’ held at Baltimore Central Booking long after court grants release, lawsuit claims

Even after a judge has ordered their release, detainees at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center routinely have to wait several hours — sometimes days — before corrections officials actually let them leave, according to a proposed class action filed this week.

Those delays violate their constitutional rights and cause significant real-world impacts such as lost jobs and missed appointments that can snowball into even bigger problems, attorneys argue.

“They are stealing people’s freedom,” said Cary Hansel, a Baltimore civil rights attorney who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Jamien Palmer and is seeking class status for it. “I mean, it is outrageous.”

Palmer alleges he was detained in Central Booking for 22 hours after a judge ordered him released on personal recognizance, meaning he promised to show up for future court dates but was not required to post bail. That order was issued around 3:30 p.m. March 15, 2019, but he would remain locked in a holding cell at Central Booking until 1:30 p.m. the next day.

Officials with the Maryland Division of Pretrial Detention and Services, which runs Central Booking, declined to comment on the lawsuit. Officials said their legal counsel will review the complaint, but the department does not comment on pending litigation.

According to a data analysis cited in the lawsuit, the average detainee remains behind bars for 15 hours after a judge grants them freedom.

The data also show some groups are held longer than others. People who post bail are often released more quickly than people whose charges are dropped due to insufficient evidence: on average, about 11 hours in limbo compared with nearly 25 hours.

That discrepancy suggests the system favors people with the means to afford bail, Hansel said.

“Then you realize justice is for sale,” he added.

The data analysis is based on a random sample of 100 cases from 2019. Hansel said his office is working on a more complete analysis using information pertaining to the roughly 6,000 detainees per year judges order released from Central Booking, most often on their own recognizance, after posting bond or because prosecutors decide to dismiss the charges.

Extrapolating the results from the 100-case sample, attorneys contend, Baltimore detainees lose a collective eight years of freedom annually.

“This stolen freedom costs people not just time, but money, jobs, their apartments, property like cars repossessed, and even custody of their children,” the complaint reads.

In addition to those potential impacts, attorneys argue, more time spent incarcerated in Central Booking places people at higher risk of experiencing violence. Records show the facility records about two serious incidents of violence among detainees per day, according to the complaint.

There is also a risk of violence at the hands of corrections officers, attorneys said. Last year, a grand jury indicted three Central Booking guards on misconduct charges after surveillance cameras caught one of them placing an incarcerated woman in an illegal chokehold until she passed out.

“Central booking is a violent and dangerous place where every additional moment places a person at greater risk of physical harm and death,” the complaint reads. “Incarcerating people in Central Booking for any period of time beyond the minimum required by law is unreasonable, unconstitutional and dangerous. It also wastes the taxpayer’s money.”

Furthermore, the delayed releases disproportionately impact Black people, attorneys said.

“Baltimore is approximately 63 percent African American, but African Americans represent approximately 95 percent of those overdetained after a judge orders their release at Central Booking,” the lawsuit says.

Court records show the suit was filed Monday in Baltimore City Circuit Court. Attorneys are asking for class action status to represent the estimated thousands of people being detained well past their release times.

Palmer, the named plaintiff, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop. When he asked corrections officers why he wasn’t being released after the judge ordered it, they told him to “hold tight,” according to the lawsuit.

Even allowing a reasonable time for processing his release paperwork — up to two hours — Palmer alleges the additional delay violated his constitutional rights. The charges against him were later dismissed.

Along with monetary compensation, his lawsuit requests injunctive relief, which could include court-ordered changes requiring faster release of detainees at Central Booking.

Hansel said his first step after agreeing to represent Palmer was filing a public records request with the state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. When corrections officials refused to produce records pertaining to delays in release at Central Booking, Hansel sued the department in July 2020.

Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Julie Rubin ultimately ordered the department to release the records.

In a written opinion accompanying her decision, she said the case fell squarely in the public interest because Palmer was seeking “information pertaining to the twin core constitutional rights of liberty and due process of thousands of Maryland citizens” who often lack the resources to pursue such action themselves.

“The court finds the benefit to the public to be derived from the instant action is arguably the most primal of all: to guard and protect the right to live free from unlawful government action,” the judge wrote.