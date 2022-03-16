Orioles’ Trey Mancini feels ‘worlds better than I did a year ago’ as he embarks on potential final season in Baltimore

Trey Mancini spent 2021 constantly being asked about his return from colon cancer. Six questions into 2022, he brought it up himself. Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Trey Mancini spent 2021 constantly being asked about his return from colon cancer. Six questions into 2022, he brought it up himself.

While discussing Major League Baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement ahead of the Orioles’ first spring training workout, Mancini was asked whether the league’s lockout impacted his offseason preparations.

“No, not really,” the Orioles’ first baseman replied. “I definitely, I’d say, got back to normal before everything had happened two years ago.”

Saturday marked the two-year anniversary of Mancini’s surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his colon. The chemotherapy treatment that followed caused him to miss the 2020 season, and he carried the physical and mental weight of the experience with him throughout 2021.

He was open about the experience during the year, wanting to raise awareness and show what could be achieved after a cancer diagnosis . But he’s also looking forward to talking about baseball more in 2022.

“Normally, it was the first question, and I’m not gonna lie, it definitely kind of took a toll on me throughout the year,” Mancini said. “There’s no way to prepare for it. But at the same time, a massive life event happened to me and I’m going to be asked about it, but I’d say I’m in a much, much better place now to talk about it even than I was a year ago. Last year, I was kind of thrown into the fire with everything, and hopefully, the talk of it does die down. I think with time it does, but yeah, I feel worlds better than I did a year ago right now.”

That’s welcome news for the Orioles, who will have Mancini as a fixture in their lineup in what’s lined up to be his final season with the organization before reaching free agency. Named the American League’s Comeback Player of the Year by both the league and his peers, he played well for much of 2021, appearing in 147 games with 21 home runs, but only two of those came in the final two months of the season as the length of the campaign caught up to him.

But Mancini feels prepared and thankful to handle a full season in 2022. The marathon begins with the Orioles’ first spring training exhibition game Friday — the same day Mancini turns 30 years old.

“There were a couple of times where I wasn’t sure that I was going to,” he said. “Some days, it feels like it was yesterday, and sometimes it feels like it was a really long time ago.”

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde spent 2021 preaching patience with Mancini, even as Mancini struggled to do so himself during rough stretches. He tried not to put too much on Mancini, but Mancini was often adamant about being in the lineup. He finished the year second among Orioles in games played with 147.

“It just shows you how strong mentally he is,” Hyde said. “He feels amazing right now. He said he’s feeling better than ever before right now. That’s a positive. He’s in a great mood and we’re so excited to see a smile on his face.”

Mancini spent this offseason cleaning up aspects of his swing “to address some of my weaknesses,” changes he said will be apparent when the games begin. He also focused on improving his agility and reaction times defensively. He wants to make as much of an impact as possible in what could be his final season as an Oriole, though that’s not the reason for the outlook.

“I’m not thinking about it in the slightest bit,” he said. “I’m here now and I’m going to do my very best every day for this team. I’ve been working really hard on some things and trying to make my game better. I just love this group here, and I’m going to be the best version of myself that I can be no matter what happens.”