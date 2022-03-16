ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DIC Asset, Potential Majority Stake In VIB VermöGen

By Bjorn Zonneveld
At the end of January, DIC Asset made an offer for shares of VIB Vermögen. A few weeks ago news came out that DIC Asset AG (OTCPK:DDCCF) wants to acquire majority ownership in VIB Vermögen AG (OTC:VIBVY). VIB Vermögen AG is an owner of logistics real estate throughout Germany but with...

ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

