DIC Asset, Potential Majority Stake In VIB VermöGen

Sinopec’s continued development is expected to continue through the current economic challenges the globe is facing. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE: SNP), also known as Sinopec, is an energy and chemical company founded in 2000 in Beijing, China. The exploration and development department is responsible for exploring and developing oil fields and the production of crude oil and natural gas. The refining department processes and purifies crude oil. Oil depots and service stations are owned and operated by the marketing and distribution department, while, Petro-related products are manufactured and sold by the chemical department. The company’s revenue has seen a decrease from 2017 to 2020. With that being said, total assets have increased, and there has also been a net increase in cash, which was negative from 2017 to 2019, before finally seeing a positive balance in 2020.

