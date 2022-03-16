'Fighting for his life': Zelenskyy center stage in plea to Congress

Good morning, Daily Briefing readers. In a rare speech to Congress by a foreign leader, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will appeal for help for his embattled nation. A year after a gunman attacked three spas in the Atlanta area, killing eight people including six Asian women, the fear many Asian Americans in Atlanta felt is being replaced by a growing desire for systemic change. And the Fed is set to raise its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point. How will it affect your credit card and mortgage?



🦠 Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Vice President Kamala Harris to miss a ceremony to recognize Equal Pay Day .

⏰ You soon may be able t o skip clock-switching: The Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would permanently extend daylight saving time .

🏈 "I have no clue what happens next": Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield posted what read like a farewell letter to Cleveland on his Twitter and Instagram accounts .

🧠 "Mild cognitive impairment": A new report estimates 6.5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease and more than 1 in 10 older adults have early stage memory or cognitive problems .

✈️ Haven't booked those airline tickets yet? Don't dawdle. Bookings are bonkers, and they're pushing prices up .

📺 Dwayne Johnson doesn't forget: Johnson talked from his Hawaiian home about the sitcom "Young Rock" and whether he'd suit up for a revived XFL football league .

🌍 Do you know the geography of countries in the news right now? Test your knowledge with our map quiz.

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , finance reporter Elisabeth Buchwald talks about the Fed’s response to inflation . You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Here's what's happening today:

Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appeal for help in rare speech by a foreign leader to Congress

Russia escalated its bombardment of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and launched new assaults on the port city of Mariupol Wednesday, making advances on the ground as Ukraine’s president prepared to make a rare speech by a foreign leader to the U.S. Congress. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will ask Congress for additional help for his embattled country in a virtual address to both houses on Wednesday morning. A foreign leader pleading their case in front of Congress is unusual; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said that "it is nearly unheard of in modern times that we hear from a leader fighting for his life, fighting for his country’s survival, and fighting to preserve the very idea of democracy." Zelenskyy spoke to more than 280 members of Congress in a Zoom call earlier in March, in which he pleaded with lawmakers to give Ukraine more fighter jets and military support to resist Russia's invasion.

A year after Atlanta-area spa shootings, a growing desire for systemic change

One year ago, a man attacked three Atlanta-area Asian-owned spas, killing eight people, including six Asian women . Robert Aaron Long, then 21, pleaded guilty to murdering four of the victims in a plea bargain that spared him from a possible death penalty. The shocking murders unleashed a wave of anxiety for Asian Americans long accustomed to casual racism and discrimination, and also tore open memories of brutal attacks faced by Asian American communities for generations. But a year later, fear is being replaced by a growing desire for systemic change – in everything from law enforcement to community priorities to history classes.

🚨 "What's going to change?" Asian Americans are still recovering from the Atlanta-area spa murders .

🔵 Two years ago, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was at the center of Donald Trump's first impeachment drama. Now, lawmakers hail him for defiantly confronting Russian invaders .

💰 How the Fed's first rate hike in more than 3 years will affect credit card, mortgage and savings rates .

⛽️ Don't gamble with your gas tank: Why going below a quarter tank can cost more than a fill-up .

⏰ Permanent daylight saving time? America tried it before ... and it didn't go well .

Fed poised to raise key short-term interest rate

The Federal Reserve is set to raise its key short-term interest rate by a quarter percentage point Wednesday, meaning Americans will soon see higher rates on everything from credit cards to mortgages. This also means consumers will finally see rates rise from measly levels on at least some bank savings accounts and CDs. The first increase of the federal funds rate in more than three years will kick off a projected five to seven such moves this year, top economists say, as the central bank sets out to corral inflation that reached a 40-year high of 7.9% in February. The five quarter-point increases would be the Fed’s most aggressive hiking campaign since 2005 and leave its key rate at a range of 1.25% to 1.5% by year-end.

Women's NCAA tournament tips off with play-in matchups

The women's NCAA tournament begins Wednesday with two play-in games: DePaul vs. Dayton and Howard vs. Incarnate Word. The first matchup of the evening is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN U and features a pair of No. 16 seeds in Howard and Incarnate Word. The winner will face No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the Round of 64. In the second game, scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN U, DePaul will square off against Dayton. DePaul is coming off of a loss in the quarterfinals Big East tournament, while Dayton most recently fell in the title game of the Atlantic 10 tournament. No. 6 seed Georgia awaits the winner of DePaul-Dayton next round.

🎤 Dolly Parton "respectfully" removed herself from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration .

🚨 A Fox News cameraman and consultant were killed outside of Kyiv after their vehicle was struck by incoming fire .

☕️ Starbucks is going away from paper cups. Here's how your coffee order could change .

🔴 Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, acknowledged she attended the Donald Trump rally that preceded the Capitol riot .

Uber to add surcharge to help drivers cope with gas prices

Beginning Wednesday, Uber customers can expect to pay a surcharge on their rides and delivery orders in the coming weeks to help ease the pain at the pump for drivers. The surcharge costs are based on the average trip distance and increase in gas price in each state. "Beginning Wednesday, March 16, consumers will pay a surcharge of either $0.45 or $0.55 on each Uber trip and either $0.35 or $0.45 on each Uber Eats order, depending on their location – with 100% of that money going directly to workers’ pockets," according to a statement from Liza Winship, Uber’s head of driver operations in the U.S. and Canada. The surcharge will not apply to rides that begin in New York City or Uber Eats deliveries within the city, where Uber drivers received a 5.3% increase to the city’s minimum earnings standard earlier this month.

