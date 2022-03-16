ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm with a good amount of sunshine today

By Matt Broderick
WFMZ-TV Online
 1 day ago

Increasing clouds with a touch of rain very late. Low: 46. Cooler with occasional rain and drizzle. High: 55 Low: 44. Afternoon highs Wednesday get even warmer reaching the middle and upper 60s before dropping back into the 50s on Thursday. We'll need to watch a weak low pressure system riding...

www.wfmz.com

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Today will be mild before a winter storm arrives tonight

This morning there will be patchy fog with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will be a milder day high temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Late today a cold front will start to approach Central PA. This will bring us showers late . Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight into Saturday morning rain and snow will move into Central PA.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Southeast faces storm risk as cold front sweeps through region

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible today for parts of the ArkLaTex region as a cold front moves through. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will all be possible along with heavy rain that will spread across the Gulf Coast states and into the Southeast and Florida over the next few days.
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Freeze Warning for Sunday morning as lows dip to the 20s

Sunday morning will start on the COLD side. Lows will drop to the 20s across the area tonight. This will place a Freeze Warning for the area until 10:00 am tomorrow morning. If you have any sensitive plants make sure to cover them. Sunday will have plenty of sunshine, but...
ENVIRONMENT
WLTX.com

Warm today, record highs possible Sunday, Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today will be warm, but temperatures will climb to possible record highs Sunday and Monday. The moisture will increase Monday night ahead of a cold front. Showers will be possible through most of the week with cooler temperatures, unsettled weather. Today will be partly to mostly...
COLUMBIA, SC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WETM

Sunshine to end the week with a warming trend into the weekend

It is a cold start to the day but a warming trend also starts today. Highs reach the upper 30s today. Sunshine and dry conditions also return today, so it will be a nice end to the week. Overnight, we drop back into the teens for lows and clouds are on the increase. Dry conditions hold for Saturday morning with cloudy conditions. Passing showers move through during Saturday afternoon but will be light. Our warming trend continues into the weekend as highs reach the 40s on Saturday and Sunday we are into the 60s. More rain showers move in Saturday night into Sunday morning. Heavier pockets of rain are possible early Sunday morning. General accumulation is about a quarter of an inch or less.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMZ-TV Online

More seasonable with sunshine and some clouds today

Seasonable with sunshine and some clouds. High: 49. Mild with intervals of clouds and sunshine. High: 54 Low: 39. When all is said and done, a coating to 2 inches of wet snow fell across the region on Wednesday, mainly on unpaved or grassy surfaces. Despite the cold air Wednesday, temperatures should rebound back to near 50 Thursday and middle 50s Friday. Another system will be waiting in the wings Saturday with some rain changing to wet snow again. There is a potential for a couple of inches of snow in some locations as that storm moves away Saturday afternoon into the evening. Stay tuned!
ENVIRONMENT
WFMZ-TV Online

Brisk and colder today with some sunshine returning

Brisk and colder with some sunshine returning. High: 40. Cold with times of clouds and sunshine. High: 38 Low: 24. March got off to the promised milder start on Tuesday, despite a good deal of clouds throughout the day. Wednesday was a stellar day with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs hitting the lower 50s. After some showers overnight and early this morning, we will dry things out today with some sunshine returning along with a breeze at times. The warmth returns over the weekend, especially by Sunday and Monday when highs may surge past 60 degrees. However, that warmth will come with a price, and that's more clouds and at least the chance of a few showers, although no washouts or soakers are currently expected.
ENVIRONMENT
Dayton Daily News

Warming trend begins today; weekend brings season’s highest temps

A warming trend begins today before the warmest weather of the year so far arrives for this weekend. It will be sunny with today’s high temperature around 50 degrees, which is about 10 degrees higher than yesterday. However, a cool night is expected before the bigger warmup this weekend, with overnight temperatures dipping into the upper 30s to low 40s under mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, OH
WCPO

Rain and snow likely this week

Many rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage and you can find the latest on the River Stages. As for the forecast, plenty of clouds remain overnight and into the first half of Tuesday. however, we will see some sunshine during the afternoon. Then, the clouds come right back at night.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Showers late Wednesday, drier Thursday with sunshine

Tonight, we'll still have some showers with a mix of snow and rain. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20's and upper teens. Winds will still be a bit breezy tonight and part of Thursday, with wind speeds around 10MPH. For Thursday, high pressure will settle over the region with warmer daytime temperatures. Daytime highs for Thursday and Friday will be into the lower to mid 40's. Fairly sunny skies for Friday, with light winds. Mostly cloudy for Saturday as we break down this weak ridge of high pressure. We are looking to see 50° highs for Saturday afternoon, with the warm before the storm. Another storm system rolls in late Saturday, with rain and snow showers for Sunday with highs into the upper 30's.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Scattered showers today, very warm Friday

Mostly cloudy this morning with showers expected to move into the area by later in the morning. Scattered showers continue into the afternoon with highs staying mild, expect mid 50s. This evening some scattered rain lingering but we gradually dry and clear overnight, lows in the 40s. Friday looks great...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Snowfall creates unique tiger-striped pattern in desert

Snowfall in a desert? It’s not too unusual in this notably cold landscape, and weather conditions were just right for this stunning spectacle to take shape. Recent drone footage captured in China’s Kumtag Desert, located in Shanshan County in northwestern China approximately 1,550 miles west of Beijing, created quite a roar with its flashy colorization. The desert is known for its wide array of sand dunes, with "Kumtag" translating into "sand mountain" in a number of languages.
ENVIRONMENT

