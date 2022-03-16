Warm with a good amount of sunshine today

Brisk and colder with some sunshine returning. High: 40. Cold with times of clouds and sunshine. High: 38 Low: 24. March got off to the promised milder start on Tuesday, despite a good deal of clouds throughout the day. Wednesday was a stellar day with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs hitting the lower 50s. After some showers overnight and early this morning, we will dry things out today with some sunshine returning along with a breeze at times. The warmth returns over the weekend, especially by Sunday and Monday when highs may surge past 60 degrees. However, that warmth will come with a price, and that's more clouds and at least the chance of a few showers, although no washouts or soakers are currently expected.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO