This article is taken from "The Income Annuity is the Constrained Investor's Life Jacket" originally published on RetirementInvestor.io. For many retirees, the financial equivalent of the life jacket is an annuity. It is the one and only tool that can save a retiree’s income. And for this reason alone, its popularity should be far greater than it is.

