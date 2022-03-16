ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Scotland’s Covid cases could peak in next couple of weeks – expert

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUA6K_0egdCNZT00

Coronavirus cases could peak in the next couple of weeks in Scotland as the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron drives a spike in numbers, a public health expert has said.

Dr Christine Tait-Burkard, of the University of Edinburgh, said keeping the requirement for face coverings is in line with dealing with the surge and is a “relatively easily-achieved measure”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday pushed back the date for ditching laws for people to wear face coverings on public transport and in some settings, having previously signalled this would move from being a legal requirement to being guidance, on Monday March 21.

She told MSPs that with the “current spike” in cases, ministers had agreed it was “prudent” for this measure to remain in place and the legal requirement will be reviewed again in two weeks’ time.

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron now makes up more than 80% of coronavirus cases in Scotland and appears to have become dominant faster than in England.

What we are seeing in the numbers is that we could probably peak this week or the week thereafter in terms of cases

Dr Christine Tait-Burkard

Asked whether it was prudent to keep the requirement for face coverings, Dr Tait Burkard told BBC Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “It is indeed kind of line with what we are seeing with the new sub-variant of Omicron which is a very big spike in cases, in fact we have the most cases in the population at this point than ever before in the pandemic.

“It’s also realistic to look at this from about a two-week perspective because what we are seeing in the numbers is that we could probably peak this week or the week thereafter in terms of cases, and we would actually see an easing and a clear indication before lifting face masks, and that’s kind of our last barrier to go, and also our last reminder to go.

“And at the same time it is a relatively easily-achieved measure that has less impact on the economy. Whilst it might deter some people from going out, it might incentivise others for going out. I think there’s a difficult balance to take there.”

There were 1,996 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 191 on the previous day, with 33 in intensive care, up six.

That is higher than the Omicron peak of 1,571 which was recorded in January this year, with more patients in hospital than at any time since January 27 last year when the total was 2,016.

However Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the number of people going into hospital is “beginning to recede” although he added there is still “a large number of people in hospital with Covid”.

Speaking on the same programme, he said: “The fact that we are seeing a slowing up in the rate of hospital admissions is an encouraging sign that the peak is being reached, or is about to be reached.

“That gives us some encouragement that with the extra couple of weeks on face coverings we can get to a position whereby that last legal requirement can be removed about the beginning of April.”

Mr Swinney, the Scottish Government’s Covid Recovery Secretary, said the recent rise in cases meant ministers felt “we need just a little bit more protection”.

He also said the World Health Organisation is “very clear” that face coverings “contribute significantly to assisting in interrupting the circulation of the virus” and that wearing masks can “provide a level of routine protection which can assist in trying to reduce the number of cases that we have”.

Dr Tait Burkard, a research fellow at the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute and an expert on coronaviruses, said while masks help reduce virus levels in public places they are less effective against Omicron.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13csXr_0egdCNZT00

She suggested that vulnerable people should be advised to upgrade their coverings to FFP2 or N95 masks for more protection.

The academic said: “The impacts that the mask wearing makes without many of the other restrictions in place is small, or it’s smaller than it ever was before.

“One (reason) is that unfortunately with Omicron the kind of less protective masks, the simple surgical masks, the thin ones that you just ring round your ears, the fabric ones, they’re not as protective as they were against the previous variants, just because we need to inhale less of the virus to get infected, so both time of exposure needed to get infected is less, but they still help reducing virus level in public places, and especially for vulnerable people that can make the difference.

“But there should be also the advice that for vulnerable people it might be a good moment, or probably a very pertinent moment, to upgrade masks to so-called FFP2 or N95 masks, the thicker ones that fit very closely around your face to protect yourself more than others.”

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

Rare Stone With Pictish Symbols Discovered in Scotland

Researchers have discovered a rare stone with Pictish symbols in a farmer’s field about 20 miles north of Dundee, Scotland, according to the Scotsman’s Alison Campsie. A team from the University of Aberdeen unearthed the five-and-a-half-foot-long stone during a geophysical survey in Aberlemno, according to Heritage Daily. Calum...
WORLD
The Independent

UK government red tape stopping 48 Ukrainian orphans coming to Scotland, says SNP

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to remove red tape preventing a Scottish charity from bringing a group of 48 Ukrainian orphans to safety in the UK.The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the Home Office was the main “obstacle” to getting the vulnerable children from Ukraine on a flight out of Poland.“There is a plane ready and waiting in Poland to bring these orphans to the UK on Friday,” the senior MP told deputy prime minister Dominic Raab. “But that flight will be leaving empty without the necessary paperwork from the Home Office.”Mr Blackford said Edinburgh charity Dnipro...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Up to 2MILLION Brits gave up on the NHS and went private during Covid because they didn't want to wait for free healthcare, thinktank claims

Millions of adults have switched to private healthcare during the Covid pandemic because of difficulty accessing the NHS, a report has claimed. Polling by the Institute for Public Policy Research thinktank suggests that 16million struggled getting health service appointments. The survey of nearly 3,500 adults suggested one in eight of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Medical chief says rising cases not a worry

Rising cases of Covid in Scotland are not a cause for panic, the country's national clinical director has said. Latest figures show 10,000 new positive tests and a slight rise in hospital patients who have been confirmed with the virus. Jason Leitch's message not to worry comes as the spring...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
John Swinney
Daily Mail

Blind father says he was left 'upset and humiliated' when Wagamamas and Sainsbury's staff asked him to leave with his guide dog because 'animals aren't allowed' while out shopping with his family

A man who is registered blind says he was asked to leave branches of Sainsbury's and Wagamama with his guide dog - because neither venue allow dogs on the premises. Scott Bailey, 33, from Crewe, was visiting London with his wife Amanda and daughters Grace, 15, and Darcey, nine, when he was approached in a Sainsbury's store and later in Wagamamas, both in Paddington, on Tuesday and asked to leave.
PETS
Radar Online.com

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's $14 Million Home On Vancouver Island Linked To Lawyer Whose Clients Include Dozens Of Russian Oligarchs

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family, they bunked at a $14 million home on Vancouver Island, Canada, but they never revealed who hosted them. Now, according to company documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the home, which is called Mille Fleurs, was owned by a British Virgin Islands company, which was operated by a U.K. lawyer whose clients include a slew of Russian oligarchs — and even the former Russian deputy prime minister, who was added to the U.S. and U.K. sanctions list this week.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Scotland#Covid#Economy#Uk#Omicron
Shropshire Star

Most testing in Scotland will end next month

Nicola Sturgeon announced the shift on Tuesday. Most testing in Scotland will end next month, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister told MSPs on Tuesday that guidance for people to test twice weekly will end from April 18. Advice to take a PCR test if you have symptoms, as...
WORLD
Reuters

England's COVID R number rises, cases could be growing

LONDON (Reuters) - The estimated range of England’s COVID-19 reproduction “R” number is between 0.8 and 1.1, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, adding that daily cases could be growing each day. An R number between 0.8 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Omicron sub-variant driving increase case numbers

Scotland's record rates of Covid are being driven by a new variant of Omicron, the chief medical officer has said. Professor Sir Gregor Smith said about 85% of cases in Scotland were thought to be the BA.2 variant. The World Health Organisation has said BA.2 is more transmissible than the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Increasing levels’ of Covid driven by jump in rates among 30-49 year-olds

Rising Covid-19 infections are being driven by a jump in outbreaks among 30 to 49-year-olds, while rates are highest in south-west and south-east England, new figures suggest.Public health experts have warned the virus is circulating at “increasing levels”, with several factors likely to be responsible, including the increased transmissibility of the BA.2 variant and the scrapping of rules for self-isolation.All age groups and regions saw a rise in Covid-19 activity last week, according to the UK Health Security Agency (HSA).Case rates were highest in south-west England, with 939.3 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to March 13, up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Glasgow neighbourhood close to securing a supermarket

It has taken Castlemilk residents three years of hard effort to get a major store serving affordable fresh food. The neighbourhood - on the south side of Glasgow - is three miles from its nearest big supermarket, with locals relying instead on shops in its dilapidated shopping arcade. Now council...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Shropshire Star

International Covid travel restrictions for Scotland to end this week

The new changes come into effect from 4am on Friday. Coronavirus restrictions on passengers travelling to Scotland from abroad are to end this week. The announcement comes after a meeting between the four UK nations on Monday which decided all international travel restrictions for people arriving in the country will be lifted from 4am on Friday.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Expert panel discuss why long Covid is the UK’s next health crisis

How is the UK handling long Covid, one of the biggest health issues to emerge from the pandemic?A panel of experts brought together by The Independent discussed this on Wednesday and the overall message was that the UK’s response has been lacking.Chaired by Health Correspondent Rebecca Thomas and Science Correspondent Samuel Lovett, the panel included Dr Elaine Maxwell, Professor Amitava Banerjee and Professor Brendan Delaney.The session explores the UK’s response in depth from research approaches to provision for patients. Watch back the full event in the video below.Estimates suggest that well over a million people are suffering from the condition, nearly half of...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Fury as Nicola Sturgeon KEEPS Scotland's mask laws in place for WEEKS longer than expected as she U-turns on plan to lift last remaining restrictions from Monday over spike in Covid cases

Nicola Sturgeon sparked fury today as she U-turned on plans to remove Scotland's last remaining Covid laws by keeping mask rules in place. The First Minister told Holyrood the face covering restrictions would be kept for at least two more weeks amid a spike in cases. She had been under...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Audit Scotland: Watchdog concern over where £5bn Covid funds went

A detailed analysis of where almost £5bn of Covid business funding went is not possible due to gaps in data, a spending watchdog has found. The Scottish government provided £4.4bn in grants and business rates relief between the start of the pandemic and October last year. A further...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ireland targeting best performance of Six Nations against Scotland

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has challenged his players to produce their best performance of the Guinness Six Nations and prevent Scotland spoiling the Dublin party.Victory over the Scots on Saturday will secure the Triple Crown, while a subsequent slip-up from Grand Slam-chasing France against England in Paris would leave Farrell’s side celebrating the championship title.Ireland have not lifted silverware on home soil for 18 years and Farrell is determined to seize a rare opportunity at the Aviva Stadium.“We’ve put ourselves in a position to do that, which is nice,” he said. “But, as you would expect me to say,...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Stonehaven rail crash: Accident shames Network Rail, says Anas Sarwar

The Scottish Labour leader hit out at the age of the train which was involved in the tragedy. The report into the Stonehaven rail crash should “shame” Network Rail and raises questions for Abellio and the Scottish Government, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said. Raising the issue...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

549K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy