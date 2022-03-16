Rainbow City man arrested on multiple drug charges

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says one man is in custody with a large amount of marijuana and methamphetamine in Kilpatrick Tuesday night.

37-year-old Demetrius Lavon Terry of Rainbow City was arrested after authorities pulled him over around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highways 168 and 68. A Criminal Interdiction Agent with the sheriff’s office found Terry had outstanding warrants.

Authorities say they found around 248 grams of marijuana in Terry’s possession when he was arrested. He was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and an existing warrant for failure to appear.

Once they arrived at the DeKalb County Detention Center, law enforcement officials say they found 15 grams of methamphetamine on Terry, as well as 14 more grams of marijuana.

Terry was then charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The DeKalb County Narcotics Unit assisted with the case.

Demetrius Terry (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Terry is in custody at the DeKalb County Detention Center. His bond was set at $22,078.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said, “I’m glad we were able to stop this subject from bringing this into the county. That’s why we have these specialized units. One good traffic stop can put a drug dealer out of business.”

“These guys have a real passion for what they do, and don’t mind putting in late hours to put these guys out of business and in our jail,” Welden said.

