A-COLD-WALL* and RETROSUPERFUTURE Return With SS22 Industrial Frames

Following a basics capsule with Champion and “ONE ON ONE” collection with UNDERCOVER, WTAPS releases the lookbook for its upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 collection. For SS22, WTAPS continues its military-inspired aesthetic with a range of boxy athleisure pieces that find a balance between simplicity and functionality. Apparel highlights include the WTAPS logo baseball shirts, mesh overlaid tees, heavy cotton sweatpants incorporating large cargo side pockets, and striped long-sleeve tees displaying “WTAPS URBAN TERRITORY” branding. Outerwear pieces include the stood three-layer coat, multi-pocket conceal jacket, fisherman vest, and nylon monogram Team jackets. Accessories including incense sticks, socks, underwear, and a range of headwear spotlighted by the retractable Facehugger hat complete the assortment.
