ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

A-COLD-WALL* and RETROSUPERFUTURE Return With SS22 Industrial Frames

By Store
hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the collaborative series debut late last summer, Samuel Ross‘ A-COLD-WALL* and contemporary eyewear brand RETROSUPERFUTURE reunite for new reworkings of the Caro and America frames. Samuel Ross’ signature industrial aesthetic and affinity for brutalist architecture shine...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Reebok Reserve Returns with a Trio of Classic Leather 1983 Vintage Colorways

Reebok has been around for an impressive 64 years now, and throughout the decades of its lifespan, the sportswear company has brought many iconic footwear silhouettes into fruition. In 2021, the British sportswear imprint launched a new initiative entitled “Reserve” which is was designed to shine a light on some of its key footwear players over the years but through a more elevated lens. Expansion is occurring for this collection this year, and it’s starting with the Classic Leather 1983 Vintage.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

NemeN Extends Research in Dyeing Program For SS22

For Spring/Summer 2022, NemeN continues to push forward with its R’N’D (Research in Dyeing) programme by combining experimental lysergic color expressions with advanced flocking techniques. The Italian label — which has become renowned for its innovative dyeing processes — explores jungle acid tie-dyes, neon sprays and tangy dip-dyes,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Comfy Outdoor Garment Drops First Outerwear of SS22

When it comes to outerwear, Comfy Outdoor Garment does things a little differently. Based out of Tokyo, Japan, the label — which is often referred to as CMF — is the brainchild of Makoto Okuya, the founder of the Lost Hills store in the Harajuku district of the capital. Renowned for its innovative takes on classic garments, CMF has garnered a global cult following with its consistently impressive function-focused collections.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Woolrich Reconnects Body, Mind and Nature for SS22

Woolrich has unveiled its new Spring/Summer 2022 collection with the intent of reconnecting the body and mind with nature. Titled “Weekend Diary,” the outdoor label’s new collection welcomes longer days with open days arms and is fit for any journey whether it be a quick getaway or an extended stay. The new collection features a range of outdoor staples like light jackets, vests, knitwear, hoodies and more in lightweight materials. Striking shades of tangerine, olive and azure blue alongside camouflage and archive patterns bring the collection to life.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Frames#Lenses#Sunglasses#Color Gradient#Brutalist Architecture#Retrosuperfuture#Sandstone#Italian#Acw#Colonia
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the CLOT x Nike Flux Dunk

Edison Chen and the CLOT crew have worked with Nike on a barrage of silhouettes including the LDWaffle alongside sacai, Air Max 1, Air Force 1 and more, and now they’ll be reconnecting with the Swoosh this year to apply their own spin to the Flux Dunk. HYPEBEAST recently got an exclusive look at the shiny pair, but Nike has rolled out its official images.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Take a Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Yellow Toe"

Building on the early imagery that has surfaced over the last few years, we now have a detailed look at the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Yellow Toe.” The take releasing this summer from Jordan Brand builds on the popular “Black Toe” color blocking for a standout design.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Reverse Oreo"

Following early imagery, we now have an on-foot look at the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Reverse Oreo.”. The upcoming take on the popular footwear model from Kanye West‘s ongoing adidas and YEEZY partnership is centered around a flipped mix of beige and black. The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Reverse Oreo” features off white/beige Primeknit uppers accompanied by contrasting black “SPLY-350” side stripes. The shoe features matching weaved laces, sockliners and printed insoles. Finishing up the design of the shoe are full-length BOOST sole units encapsulated in translucent white rubber.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Novesta Delivers Fresh Takes of Classic Silhouettes For SS22

Slovakian footwear aficionado Novesta returns for Spring/Summer 2022 to present an updated selection of some of its archetypal silhouettes. The label — which hails from the small town of Partizánske, Slovakia — dates back to 1939, when it started out making footwear for the country’s military. Since then its durable styles (most notably the Star Master and Star Master Hi-Top) have remained popular across Europe and beyond, thanks to their instantly-recognisable vulcanized soles.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
hypebeast.com

ROTOL SS22 Adds a Playful Twist to Military Attire

ROTOL continues its exploration of contemporary military wear in its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, this time with a vibrant campaign featuring youthful models in an inverted city backdrop with bubbles floating around. The latest lookbook sees the Japanese brand’s playful twist to its casual militarian offerings, including an army green poncho-like...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

WTAPS Delivers New Military-Inspired Looks for SS22

Following a basics capsule with Champion and “ONE ON ONE” collection with UNDERCOVER, WTAPS releases the lookbook for its upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 collection. For SS22, WTAPS continues its military-inspired aesthetic with a range of boxy athleisure pieces that find a balance between simplicity and functionality. Apparel highlights include the WTAPS logo baseball shirts, mesh overlaid tees, heavy cotton sweatpants incorporating large cargo side pockets, and striped long-sleeve tees displaying “WTAPS URBAN TERRITORY” branding. Outerwear pieces include the stood three-layer coat, multi-pocket conceal jacket, fisherman vest, and nylon monogram Team jackets. Accessories including incense sticks, socks, underwear, and a range of headwear spotlighted by the retractable Facehugger hat complete the assortment.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

A Kind of Guise Presents Its SS22 Eyewear Collection

German label A Kind of Guise has followed up its Spring/Summer 2022 collection by unveiling its seasonal eyewear capsule. All of the pieces were crafted in Germany, before being tested in the Colombian sun, continuing the wider collection’s inspiration from the country. The capsule features both returning silhouettes —...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

UNDERCOVER Women's Returns With Sophisticated Rebellion for "COLD FLAME" FW22

UNDERCOVER has just debuted its Fall/Winter 2022 women’s collection. For those scratching their heads wondering why it feels so long since Jun Takahashi last presented a womenswear collection in Paris, it is because it has been four years since the last runway show due to a shift in attention as well as the ongoing pandemic — Takahashi has expressed many times after FW18’s “WE ARE INFINITE” for his longing to return to the French capital. Debuted at Tokyo’s Yoyogi Stadium was the FW22 “COLD FLAME” collection. The name describes the collection’s rebellious spirit imbued within dark sophisticated silhouettes, as well as the cold fire smoldering deep within us that’s set ablaze from time to time.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Palmes Tennis Society Returns to the Court for SS22

Copenhagen-based label Palmes Tennis Society has returned to the court for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, mixing pieces to be worn both on- and off-court. Additionally, the label has continued to expand its graphic selection, exploring how art, architecture, design and popular culture all tie into the world of tennis. While...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Universal Works and Novesta Reunite For SS22 Collaboration

Fresh from the release of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Nottingham-based label Universal Works has unveiled its latest collaborative release alongside Slovakian footwear aficionado Novesta. Uniting for the eighth time in as many years, the duo have opted for relaxed hand-drawn camo-style patterns — created by Universal Works co-founder David Keyte...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Edwin SS22 Showcases the Nature of Confinement and Freedom

For the Spring/Summer 2022 season, Edwin is back with a collection that showcases the nature of confinement and freedom. From Japan’s love hotels to the Orion Nebula, the collection draws inspiration from a wide variety of sources to create a collection of vibrant pieces. Collection pieces like four-pocket jackets, psychedelic button-down shirts, knitwear, tactical vests and more continues Edwin’s blend of military and workwear styles. Highlights of the collection include animal print sweaters and printed button-down shirts washed in shades of salmon, cobalt blue, turquoise and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at the Official Images of the Nike Dunk Low "Easter"

Readies for the Easter season with a new release of Dunk Lows in a pastel palette. The latest Nike Dunk Low arrives just in time for the Spring season, arriving in a baby blue base featuring light lavender purple overlays and a peach pink Swoosh. The branded label on the heel and tongue both come in pink accents while the blue tone continues to appear on the laces, nylon tongues and liners that sit on top of a crisp white midsole and a light purple rubber outsole to round out the design.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Skateboarder Chris Chann Stars in the NAHMIAS SS22 Campaign

Doni Nahmias – and his eponymous NAHMIAS label – has tapped pro skater Chriss Chann to star in its Spring/Summer 2022 campaign. Wearing a plethora of the brand’s ready-to-wear collection pieces, Chann takes center stage as a male model for the brand, rocking a “Star Child” logo emblem hoodie and trucker hat, two-panel jean shorts, and slit-hem track pants.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Lacoste and Minecraft Officially Unveil SS22 Collaboration

Following a handful of teasers towards the end of last week, Lacoste and Minecraft have now confirmed they are linking up for Spring/Summer 2022 to drop a unique collaboration designed to build bridges between two alternative worlds. Officially unveiled at an event in the French capital over the weekend, the...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Off-White™ x Nike Blazer Low Is Now Expected to Release

Initially expected to release in December 2021, the Off-White™ x Blazer Low along with other collaborations were suspended following the untimely death of Virgil Abloh. Though reports now are noting that the take on the classic footwear style is now set to arrive next month. Rumored to release in...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy