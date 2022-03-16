A-COLD-WALL* and RETROSUPERFUTURE Return With SS22 Industrial Frames

UNDERCOVER has just debuted its Fall/Winter 2022 women’s collection. For those scratching their heads wondering why it feels so long since Jun Takahashi last presented a womenswear collection in Paris, it is because it has been four years since the last runway show due to a shift in attention as well as the ongoing pandemic — Takahashi has expressed many times after FW18’s “WE ARE INFINITE” for his longing to return to the French capital. Debuted at Tokyo’s Yoyogi Stadium was the FW22 “COLD FLAME” collection. The name describes the collection’s rebellious spirit imbued within dark sophisticated silhouettes, as well as the cold fire smoldering deep within us that’s set ablaze from time to time.

