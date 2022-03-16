ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Durk Enlists Future for ‘Petty Too,’ ‘Ahh Ha’ Medley on ‘Fallon’

By Kat Bouza
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Durk delivered a double dose of music from his new LP on The Tonight Show Tuesday evening — and Future was on deck to join the rapper in a performance of their...

www.nhregister.com

Club 93.7

Lil Durk Claims His Record Label Gave Him $40 Million

Lil Durk claims he's secured a sizable bag from his record label, Alamo Records, which was acquired by Sony Music Entertainment last year. On Sunday (March 13), the Chicago rapper hopped on Twitter to boast about his alleged major come up. "My label gave me 40million let’s talk bout it," he tweeted.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Here Are the First-Week Numbers Projections for Lil Durk’s ’7220′

Lil Durk is headed toward a huge milestone. According to projections published by Hits Daily Double, the Chicago native is expected to top the Billboard 200 charts with 7220, his long-awaited studio album that arrived on Friday. The record is projected to move 120,000 to 130,000 album equivalent units within its first week, which will effectively end the Encanto soundtrack’s eight-week reign.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Gunna
Person
Lil Baby
rollingout.com

D.L. Hughley insults Kanye West again, this time even more harshly

Comedian D.L. Hughley wields his tongue like a sensei. Unlike his other Kings of Comedy alumnae, Hughley opts for the jugular when he eyes fresh prey — particularly when someone comes for him unbidden. Take Ye West as exhibit A. It seems that Yeezy took umbrage at Hughley opining...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Kim Kardashian is selling off her Yeezy items amid Kanye West divorce

Amid her bitter divorce battle against rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is selling some of her belongings from her ex-husband’s Yeezy label. Kardashian shocked fans this week after she uploaded items from Kanye’s Yeezy line to her “featured collection” on the Kardashian Kloset website. According to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahh#The Voice Of The Heroes
92Q Baltimore

Lil Durk “Barbarian,” Kodak Black “Vulnerable” & More | Daily Visuals 3.15.22

Lil Durk’s latest album 7220 ain’t been out but a few seconds and already the Chiraq artist has a second video out in support of his 7th studio album. This time around Durk creates some new visuals for the album cut “Barbarian” in which Durk flosses cement blocks of cash on a private plane before kicking it with James Harden and Meek Mill during his tour stops. Homie really living his best life right now.
CELEBRITIES
B93

Lil Durk, Benny The Butcher, Dave East and More – New Projects This Week

As the change of seasons approaches, hip-hop is helping to warm things up with some new releases. After a release date change, Lil Durk has dropped his album, 7220, inspired by the address of his grandmother's home in Chicago. The 17-track effort contains quintessential Durk Auto-Tune rhymes, gritty bars and more. The LP holds features from Future, Gunna and R&B singer Summer Walker. The Chicago rapper's collab "Broadway Girls" with country artist Morgan Wallen appears on Durk's new joint as well. Prior to the album's arrival, Lil Durk offered the Southside, TM88, TooDope, Nuki and NFE Paris-produced "AHHH HA," "Pissed Me Off" and the record with Wallen, which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. 7220 is Durk's first album to arrive in 2022, following his 2021 release, The Voice deluxe, and his joint effort with Lil Baby, The Voice of the Heroes.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk "7220" Review

Lil Durk is playing the long game. Since his emergence in the early 2010s with projects like I’m Still A Hitta, his dedication and persistence have fueled his goal for longevity in hip-hop. He’s leaped through hurdles from his days with French Montana’s Coke Boyz, to inking his first major-label deal with Def Jam, which went awry after two albums. The transition from vanity label to major imprint can sometimes prove fruitful for artists, though that wasn’t the case. He parted ways with Def Jam and inked a deal with Alamo in search of a partner to help establish the OTF empire. The journey that turned Durk into an honorary Atlantan has taken him from the volatile circumstances of Chicago’s South Side to across the globe. However, at the core of his being is his hometown of Chicago.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Bull’ Stages ‘NCIS’ Reunion: See Sasha Alexander on Set With Michael Weatherly (PHOTOS)

Special Agents Anthony DiNozzo and Kate Todd are together again … sort of. Sasha Alexander, who played Kate for the first two seasons of NCIS, shared photos from the set of CBS’ Bull, starring Michael Weatherly, who played Tony until he left at the end of Season 13. “Reunited with this one…,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them sitting on a bed on Twitter. (She wrote a slightly different message alongside the photo on Instagram: “Reunited and it feels sooo goood.”)
TV & VIDEOS
Urban Islandz

Drake, Rihanna Unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion On Instagram, Twitter Reacts

Did Drake and Rihanna join others celebrities who quietly unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion?. Fans have reacted to the latest development that Rihanna and Drake have unfollowed Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion. As if that wasn’t weird enough, Rihanna also removed Megan Thee Stallion‘s Fenty collaboration from the Fenty Beauty website.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Fabolous on Regretting Throwing Nike Air Yeezys Away, His Travel Shoes and What He Hits the Stage In

Click here to read the full article. At the start of the month, style-savvy rap superstar Fabolous, often the subject of interviews, was playing the role of interviewer in a one-on-one conversation with Concepts founder and CEO Tarek Hassan. With the retailer turning 25, the two discussed its staying power and what the company is focused on to define its future. However, following the conversation, Fabolous — a noted sneaker connoisseur — revealed details about his footwear collection. Below are excerpts from the conversation with FN, edited for clarity. THE SHOES I DREAM ABOUT: “The Air Yeezy. I had all three colorways and I...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

