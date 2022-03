England football team manager Gareth Southgate believes he is now “clearer” on the human rights issues dogging Qatar’s World Cup preparations as he prepares to talk to his players about the situation.Concerns over the treatment of migrant workers and a poor human rights record have plagued the Gulf state since it was controversially awarded this year’s finals back in 2010.World Cup organisers insist there have been just three work-related deaths since the construction of the majority of the stadiums began.Male homosexuality is punishable by a prison sentence and same-sex marriages are not recognised by the government, meaning some supporters are...

WORLD ・ 57 MINUTES AGO