2 Republicans bid to unseat Orange County Mayor Demings

Retired Army Col. Anthony “Tony” Sabb mingles with supporters at Ace Cafe in Orlando where he kicked off his campaign for Orange County Mayor on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

As he fights for a sales-tax increase to build a county-wide transportation network, incumbent Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will have to battle on another campaign front against two registered Republicans, both political newcomers, who filed paperwork to challenge his re-election bid.

Retired Army Col. Anthony Sabb, 61, who kicked off his campaign Tuesday, and tech entrepreneur Chris Messina, 64, have both taken aim at Demings’ COVID-19 mandates, his push for a proposed penny-per-dollar sales-tax increase, and his leadership during his pandemic-plagued first term.

“I don’t think raising taxes in the teeth of the worst inflation that we’ve seen in our lifetimes is a good idea,” Messina said.

Sabb, who was awarded two Bronze Stars during a 25-year military career, criticized the mayor’s pandemic direction, labeling it “abysmal.”

“I would have followed our governor’s guidance on this,” Sabb said. “I do not believe that mandates were necessary.”

Demings, who imposed face-mask and vaccination mandates as infections surged, clashed often with DeSantis, criticizing the Republican governor as “slow to act in responding to the pandemic, which has caused local elected officials to take action to fill the void and keep their residents safe.”

Orange County is a strong-mayor form of government as spelled out in the county charter. The mayor oversees a $5.2 billion county budget and sits on the region’s most powerful and important boards. His office controls the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which governs Orlando International Airport; the Central Florida Expressway Authority; and the Tourist Development Council.

A Democrat, Demings described his opponents as “puppets” and “hand-picked by Republican operatives to run against me.”

“I have humbly served this community for the last 41 years and have — through the affirmation of the electorate — earned the privilege to be Orange County mayor and Orange County sheriff through six prior successful elections. The statements being made by these individuals are nothing more than political theater,” he said. “I don’t believe Orange County wants a puppet for a leader and I will continue to be an innovative disrupter for our community.”

Demings, who will be 63 in June, has an early fund-raising edge with a campaign chest of $136,000 so far — raising $58,000 in February.

Neither Sabb nor Messina has previously sought elected office. Neither has filed a campaign finance report yet.

“My experience is mostly in commanding,” said Sabb, who also worked for defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp. after retiring from the U.S. Army in 2008. “That’s why my services are needed in this county. Leadership seems to be wanting here. We have politicians, not leaders.”

He flew Black Hawk helicopters and served in Operations Enduring Freedom, Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom.

He has resided in Orange County for about a decade.

While concerned about transportation deficiencies, “I do not see it as a pressing need given our current circumstances,” Sabb said.

He said he is more concerned about a rise in homicides in the county last year.

Messina is a Harvard-educated father of three — two teens and a 3-year-old. His campaign website is chrismessina.com .

He created and leads The 3-21 Foundation, a not-for-profit group that promotes education for people with Down syndrome.

“My reason for getting involved in politics at this stage is because I really care about the future not only for my kids but also for all of our kids,” said Messina, whose website describes him as “Pro-God, Pro-Life, Pro-Family.” “I’ve seen some things coming down the pipe that are very concerning.”

He and wife Julie bought a home in Winter Park in September, moving from New England. They had visited Florida annually for 15 years.

Messina, who founded and led medical technology businesses in the Boston area, said he would like to diversify Orange County’s economy.

Demings, who served as Orange County sheriff from January 2009 to December 2018, was elected mayor in a three-candidate nonpartisan race in the August 2018 primary. His landslide 62% majority defeated Republican opponents Pete Clarke, a former county commissioner, and businessman Rob Panepinto.

He is the county’s first African-American mayor and was the first African American to be Orlando’s police chief and Orange County sheriff.

Orange County voters last elected a Republican as mayor in 2014 when they chose Teresa Jacobs for a second, four-year term.

Demings’ spouse, Val Demings , a congresswoman and candidate for U.S. Senate, initially had opposed Jacobs but dropped out of the race.

If none of the three candidates wins a majority of votes in the Aug. 23 primary, the top two vote-getters would face off Nov. 8.

