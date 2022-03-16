ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASK IRA: Has Max Strus made his Heat case for more?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

Q: Hey Ira, looks like Max Strus has something to say about not wanting to be the odd man out of the rotation, and I agree. What say you? —Victor, Bethlehem, Pa.

A: Or perhaps Erik Spoelstra has found the perfect approach with his crowded rotation, to sit Max Strus for the first 32 minutes, and then unleash him as some sort of secret weapon, as he did in Tuesday night’s game against the Pistons. As with all of the odd men out in the Heat’s crowded rotation, it’s not as if those who don’t play aren’t worthy, but rather that tough choices sometimes have to be made. And it’s certainly not as if Spoelstra wanted Max’s performance to come at the expense of losing Jimmy Butler for the second half with an ankle sprain. Still, it is one thing to tell a player to stay ready, another to have them inactive through a first half and then turn to them in a time of need, as was the case with both Max and Gabe Vincent on Tuesday night. It takes special players to produce in such situations.

Q: Ira, it goes against all rational thinking to continue starting Duncan Robinson. Max Strus and Caleb Martin are complete players who play so much better. Time to change it up. — Juan, Miami Beach.

A: Actually, it goes against all reason to change a starting lineup that has been so effective and pushed a team to the top of the standings. As Tuesday again showed, it’s not about who starts. So, in the end, Max Strus was there when needed. Just as Caleb Martin has been so often this season. If anything, this is a case of Duncan Robinson having to work himself back into the closing mix. If that is even possible when considering Erik Spoelstra’s options at the moment.

Q: Erik Spoelstra does not run any plays for Victor Oladipo while he’s in the game, We are going to need his skillset in the playoffs. So we need him to ramp up more minutes and also get more involved in the offense. — Alex.

A: I’m not sure if that ship hasn’t sailed. At this stage, it’s about catering to Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Everything else will have to come from what already is a rather substantial playbook. That doesn’t mean there can’t be one or two “specials” for Victor Oladipo, but I doubt the playbook would be rewritten to any degree.

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Strus credits Vincent for assist amid rotation waiting game; Oladipo out with back spasms

Apparently, Gabe Vincent has been doing point guard things even when he is not on the court. So credit him with another assist, Miami Heat teammate Max Strus said, when it comes to keeping Strus on his toes. Among the reasons Strus said he has been able to thrive recently in uneven minutes has been pep talks from Vincent, who has been dealing with his own erratic playing time. “To be honest ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Is it time for Heat’s Kyle Lowry to give it his best shot?

Q: Ira, Kyle Lowry’s lack of shooting and scoring is becoming troublesome. If he doesn’t pick up his offensive game, it spells doom for the Heat come playoff time. — Joel. A: But he will. Because he has a knack for meeting the moment, doing what is needed, what is required, in the postseason. If the Heat lose in the playoffs, it won’t be because of Kyle Lowry shying from the moment. Kyle does ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Bosh ahead of his time, but savoring current Heat good times

This was well after Chris Bosh was honored at midcourt Friday night at FTX Arena for his induction prior to the season into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The moment came as Erik Spoelstra was walking back to the coaching suite following his team’s 120-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. There, coach and center from the Heat’s 2012 and ‘13 championship teams paused for ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Should hopes be tempered with Heat’s Victor Oladipo?

Q: And now Victor Oladipo has back spasms. When will the Heat learn that once injured always injured? — Fred. A: So you’re going to write off a player who spent a year pushing his way back from quadriceps surgery because he woke up Friday with a bad back? This wasn’t Victor Oladipo going down in a heap after a dunk, as was the case with last season Heat cameo. Now, those who were envisioning ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Markieff Morris at center no longer viewed as a stretch for Heat

With Erik Spoelstra there seemingly always is a late-season twist, sometimes offered by the Miami Heat coach shortly before the postseason, sometimes unveiled at the start of the playoffs. Perhaps that twist already is at hand, with Markieff Morris receiving the minutes at backup center in Friday night’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at FTX Arena, with Dewayne Dedmon a healthy scratch ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

