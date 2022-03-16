ASK IRA: Has Max Strus made his Heat case for more?

Q: Hey Ira, looks like Max Strus has something to say about not wanting to be the odd man out of the rotation, and I agree. What say you? —Victor, Bethlehem, Pa.

A: Or perhaps Erik Spoelstra has found the perfect approach with his crowded rotation, to sit Max Strus for the first 32 minutes, and then unleash him as some sort of secret weapon, as he did in Tuesday night’s game against the Pistons. As with all of the odd men out in the Heat’s crowded rotation, it’s not as if those who don’t play aren’t worthy, but rather that tough choices sometimes have to be made. And it’s certainly not as if Spoelstra wanted Max’s performance to come at the expense of losing Jimmy Butler for the second half with an ankle sprain. Still, it is one thing to tell a player to stay ready, another to have them inactive through a first half and then turn to them in a time of need, as was the case with both Max and Gabe Vincent on Tuesday night. It takes special players to produce in such situations.

Q: Ira, it goes against all rational thinking to continue starting Duncan Robinson. Max Strus and Caleb Martin are complete players who play so much better. Time to change it up. — Juan, Miami Beach.

A: Actually, it goes against all reason to change a starting lineup that has been so effective and pushed a team to the top of the standings. As Tuesday again showed, it’s not about who starts. So, in the end, Max Strus was there when needed. Just as Caleb Martin has been so often this season. If anything, this is a case of Duncan Robinson having to work himself back into the closing mix. If that is even possible when considering Erik Spoelstra’s options at the moment.

Q: Erik Spoelstra does not run any plays for Victor Oladipo while he’s in the game, We are going to need his skillset in the playoffs. So we need him to ramp up more minutes and also get more involved in the offense. — Alex.

A: I’m not sure if that ship hasn’t sailed. At this stage, it’s about catering to Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Everything else will have to come from what already is a rather substantial playbook. That doesn’t mean there can’t be one or two “specials” for Victor Oladipo, but I doubt the playbook would be rewritten to any degree.