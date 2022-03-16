‘I don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel.’ Two years after COVID-19 shutdown, chefs and restaurant operators look back — and ahead.

Anand Mehta, left, and Ashley Worthington share a drink at Vermilion in Chicago's River North neighborhood on March 11, 2022. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

It was supposed to last two weeks.

But rather than anything so temporary, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s unprecedented statewide shutdown of Illinois bars and restaurants issued two years ago Wednesday — March 16, 2020 — ushered in a pandemic reality that walloped the hospitality industry with a torrent of unprecedented challenges.

It’s been an uneven and circuitous path — mask mandates, limited capacities, reopening for indoor service, closing for indoor service again, vaccine mandates and at least three sizable COVID-19 surges have upended old habits.

To commemorate the moment, we gathered four bar and restaurant owners and operators to look back — and ahead.

The Tribune sat down with Jason Vincent, chef and owner of Logan Square’s Giant and Chef’s Special Cocktail Bar; Erick Williams, executive chef and owner of Virtue Restaurant & Bar in Hyde Park; Rohini Dey, owner of downtown’s Indian-Latin staple Vermilion and founder of Let’s Talk Womxn, a restaurant industry advocacy group for women chefs and restaurateurs; and Jeff Donahue, director of operations for Heisler Hospitality chain and co-owner of Big Kids and Ludlow Liquors.

Vincent hosted the panel at Giant on a Tuesday afternoon. The discussion was edited for length and clarity.

Q: You were all in this business when the pandemic began and you’re all still in it, having navigated two unprecedented years. How are you feeling?

Williams: Exhausted. It has been exhausting waiting for new regulations, then applying those new regulations, and then finding out how those regulations affect our businesses. We’ve never had a period like this in our lifetimes to give us any instructions on how to deal with it. It was a huge adjustment to make immediately, and for it to have gone on this long, it’s just exhausting.

Vincent: It’s like a case study for Psychology 101. I went through the denial, then the anger, then the acceptance — and that was on about day three. And then I went through it all again, every single cycle, and there were a lot of cycles. You never knew when another cycle was going to start. It’s hard — remarkably hard. And I saw a food writer put it very succinctly: And we still have to care that it’s tomato season. That’s a tough juxtaposition.

Dey: It’s been living on the brink of the precipice every day. It’s drawing forth reserves you never knew you had. It’s trying to present calm and confidence and optimism every day to your team — which you have to — while making decisions on the fly and constantly second guessing yourself.

Vincent: If anyone wasn’t thinking about getting out of the restaurant industry during the last two years —

Dey: — they’d be lying.

Vincent: They’re crazy or they’re lying.

Donahue: Or else it’s a matter of wondering if it was even an option? Would we able to do this again?

Vincent: Or can I do it? Is it in me? And should it be? Because this is crazy — at this point, doing this (motions around the restaurant) , this is crazy.

Q: But you stuck with it. How have your businesses managed to survive?

Donahue: It’s varied and there’s been a lot of uncertainty. Early on things like to-go cocktails were a new thing for everyone, and there was an initial demand that helped. But then a lot of places started doing that and some bars and restaurants thought, “Ah, maybe this isn’t worth it.” I don’t think anybody misses those days.

Williams: We were open right up to the last day before we were asked to shut down, and shortly after that, we started serving home meals at a super-affordable price that allowed me to break even and, more importantly, allowed our team to be able to make money. At one point, we were putting out 800 dinners a day. And we had to figure out: How many containers do you need? How much mashed potatoes do you need to make? And where does the gravy go?

Vincent: And then the question becomes who is buying all the containers?

Williams: Who is buying all the containers and why did the cost of gloves just go up again? These are the little things people don’t know — there were weeks of restrictions on how many boxes of gloves I could buy. Sometimes it was, “Hey guys, wash your hands for this job and wear gloves for that job.” It was one obstacle after the next.

Dey: I’ve spent one-seventh of my time applying for grants. It might be one of five that pan out, but they’re very helpful. Am I worse off than I was two years ago? Yes. Do I hope to recover it? As a restaurant owner, you’re always an optimist. Otherwise you wouldn’t be in this industry.

Q: You’ve been at the mercy of state and local government restrictions for two years. How do you feel the pandemic has been handled — the shutdowns, the reopenings, the masking, unmasking, masking again and then, of course, the vaccine mandate we had for nearly two months?

Dey: I shut down Feb. 1, 2020 — before the city. It was pretty evident there was a pandemic. You had to be blind not to see it. But I was deluded like everyone else in thinking it would maybe be a couple of months and then it will blow over. In terms of vaccination, I also preempted the city; I had my team get the vaccine or choose not to be with us. I still impose vaccine mandates for my guests, and I’ve gotten toxic messages on Instagram, and I say, “Screw you.”

Williams: The mandates helped because it allowed us to say, “Hey, this is what the city told us to do, this is what the state told us to do. Don’t fault us.” The moment there’s no mandate, now my host and managers are arguing with every single person who wants the right to do something other than what could be practical. And they want to argue about why it’s practical or not practical, and that’s not an effective way to run a business.

Donahue: I don’t think any of us got into this business to be the arbiter or enforcer of public health matters, so yeah, mandates helped.

Vincent: We stared checking vaccine cards months ago, before the city made us. We got some pushback, but I have to say as a Jewish person, to hear someone compare this to the Holocaust is so entitled and stupid.

Q: That gets to something I was curious about. How has dealing with customers been during the last two years?

Dey: After the mandated closures, people were so appreciative when they came back. They were more than happy to do with less service and deal with surcharges and masks. Now the compassion is gone. There’s a lot more impatience. There will be one out of 20 guests who get aggressive, but we stand our ground very comfortably: “If you don’t like it, sir, you’re welcome to dine elsewhere.” One good thing that’s come out of this is we’ve become much more protective of our teams. The whole “The guest is always right” idea, that’s fallen by the wayside. We’ve seen so much abuse.

Vincent: The empathy that people can’t seem to muster when they’re here — or on phone calls or online — it’s like, “Are you not living in the same world? You’re really going to come into a restaurant and swear at the staff?” There are many times I’ve had to say to my staff, “You are not anybody’s punching bag” — that’s the mantra; That’s the pep talk. I’ve “fired” so many customers in the last two years for aggressive language, foul language, anything. I fired someone for talking crap about their pasta in front of the pasta cook. Between the two restaurants, it’s been seven people. The pandemic wasn’t the first time I did it, but the bar that would trigger it has definitely been lowered.

Williams: We’ll have a night of 200 customers and have trouble with 10 of them. Then people go home and can’t sleep over 5% fallout. Many of us are taking care of the majority of our customers very, very well, but we’re frustrated with the few who don’t get it.

Q: What lessons have learned been along the way?

Vincent: There was one right away, when we were allowed to seat the patio in the summer of 2020. We tried to seat people outside and I messed up — I didn’t clear it with the entire staff. Big lesson learned. They trust me and they have for a long time. And for the first time, they didn’t trust me, because I hadn’t communicated clearly with them. That was a big wake-up call. I didn’t make that mistake again. It was the first rung on a ladder we were forced to climb or get off.

Donahue: From a financial standpoint, we had to be more transparent with our team so they knew the boat we were in and that we were all in it together. Overseeing multiple places, I learned there’s no blanket solution for everything — different parts of town and different clienteles means different priorities.

Dey: This time has forced us to do a lot of good things. It forced us to slash our menu by half. I had this extensive menu of 30 dishes and now I’m down to 12. That’s a good thing. You don’t need all the frills and the choices — it’s excess. I love that it’s forcing us to simplify our costs and do things less elaborately. I don’t think this will be lasting, though, for the industry. As soon as the good days come around again, all this will be forgotten. It’ll be back to bingeing and excess.

Q: Plenty of restaurants have closed during the last two years, but many more have survived — including yours. I’m wondering if maybe things weren’t as bad for the industry as initially feared?

Dey: It’s such a high-failure industry; I feel like the fallout is still to come. People are still eking out and hanging in. On my block, there used to be nine restaurants — today there are three that are open. Downtown has been brutal. But I see in Lincoln Park, where I live, it’s hopping.

Vincent: We’re not at the final data collection point. I’ve heard 2024 as a target for when things will be back to normal in the hospitality industry. We lost the holidays three months ago due to omicron. Break-even would be great at this point. How am I going save for this December? If next January turns into this last January, do I close ?

Williams: The shakeout is not over. I believe the pandemic it will continue to impact people. We’re all scarred and we won’t know how hard-hitting the next variant will be. Restaurants will continue to be challenged. But I am optimistic. I work with some of the most resilient people on earth; they decide they want to be entrepreneurs against all odds. It’s an industry with one of the highest rates of failure and some of slimmest margins, and we continue to make do. But I do not think this is over. A lot are still on the brink of closing, and many of us here might be on the brink of closing if the cost of food keeps going up. The supply chain is broken.

Dey: In some ways, things just keep getting worse. Labor costs have doubled.

Williams: And no one has this in their financial models. We didn’t budget for labor costs to go up like this or food costs to go up this fast. Plus there’s overall inflation.

Q: Can you think in terms of operating a restaurant “after the pandemic”? Or does it feel like this is a new reality you’ll need to navigate for the long term?

Williams: I wouldn’t even try to think about “after the pandemic.” It would be foolish. It’s hard for me to think about what business is going to be like after the pandemic, because what are people going to be like post-pandemic?

Dey: I don’t have the lens to think beyond the current battlefield. It’s still a battlefield. It doesn’t feel like it’s over. Not at all.

Donahue: Most of us operating in the hospitality business don’t have a delusion of this being over any time in the foreseeable future. When prices on some of these basic things — food and supplies — go up, they don’t tend to go back to where they were in 2018. If you’re going to open a restaurant right now, I wouldn’t do that with the hope of, “OK, eventually we’ll be back to where we were.” The virus and pandemic aren’t going anywhere.

Whether there will be government-mandated restrictions or changes we have to make again, I don’t know. But when people were afraid to go out like we saw this past January with omicron, we didn’t get shut down, we didn’t get told we had to have 50% capacity and we didn’t have to have 6 feet of social distancing. But people didn’t want to go out. As an operator, do you just need to plan on that happening every winter? Yeah, I think we do.

Vincent: People still think about all this stuff. Behind gluten, those are the most common emails we get: “What are your COVID precautions?” And you’ve got to have an answer. I’ve spent $100,000 on a patio covering. HVAC and patio covering — that’s what we spend money on. We have to.

Donahue: Hospitality is about anticipating needs, and to that extent, we’ll continue to do that to make guests feel safe. But I don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel. I think this is a new version of reality.

