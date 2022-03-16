ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

The One Foundation Mistake You Have To Stop Making Because It Only Exaggerates Wrinkles

By Merrell Readman
 4 days ago
Shutterstock

Foundation is one makeup tool that is exceptionally useful for smoothing the skin and creating the illusion of an even and bright complexion. However, as you age it becomes increasingly important to make sure that all aspects of your makeup routine are flattering your face and enhancing your best features, and certain application methods or mistakes can make foundation appear cakey and have wrinkles appear more apparent.

We spoke with HIDE Cosmetics’s celebrity makeup artist, Lilly Keys to uncover the common foundation mistake making your skin texture worse, so you can achieve the perfect coverage and glow every time.

The Mistake: Applying to dry skin

Properly priming and hydrating your complexion is the best way to ensure that your foundation will blend well into your skin and stay all day, and failing to do so may lead to the product sinking into fine lines and wrinkles and making you look older than you are.

“The primary reason that people can look older when applying foundation or concealer is that they apply too much on dry skin,” explains Keys. “For example, with concealer - specifically under the eyes, you absolutely need to make sure that your under eye area is well hydrated & moisturized before adding concealer.”

Especially under and around the eyes it’s natural for fine lines to begin to develop at any age, and skipping the primer or eye cream will cause your foundation to crease and highlight the areas you may be hoping to hide. “When you get fine lines and wrinkles, they usually show at the outer corners of the eyes first, so you definitely don’t want to be applying too much makeup there as it will only exaggerate these lines,” notes Keys. “I love Hide concealer, which is lightweight, seamless and long lasting - plus it doesn’t cake under the eyes.”

That’s not to say you shouldn’t apply concealer or foundation around the eyes, but it is important to blend well and set the stage for your product rather than mindlessly packing it on the face.

One solution that Keys poses for reducing the creasing of your foundation and making wrinkles worse is, particularly around the eyes, is applying your product a little bit at a time and building up so it doesn’t appear cakey or overdone. “It’s much better to apply concealer under the inner corners of the eyes and buff outward a little, rather than applying it under the entire under eye area,” explains Keys. “With foundation the same basic rule applies—I would add the foundation with my fingers (to warm the product) starting at the center of the face; around the corners of the nose, the middle of the forehead, and the chin.”

She explains that sofly buffing the product towards the outside of your face will create the most natural effect, only applying foundation where you need it on hydrated skin.

When approaching face makeup, the idea that less is more while prioritizing skincare beneath the product will ultimately prepare your skin to age with grace. Adequate hydration will plump fine lines and wrinkles, allowing for foundation to lay more smoothly on the surface, so keeping this in mind and trying for a light and natural foundation look will fight against signs of aging and naturally allow you to glow from within.

