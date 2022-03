On this episode, Charlie dives into the (12) Indiana vs. (5) Saint Mary's match-up from Portland, Ore. Charlie is on the road with the Hoosiers out west following their victory over Wyoming Tuesday evening in Dayton, and connects with the voice of the Gaels Alex Jensen to preview what is in store for Thursday night. Who will Saint Mary's throw at Hoosiers' star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis in the post? And what advantages do the Gaels have ahead of tip-off? Join Charlie and Alex for this pregame discussion as March Madness picks up across the country! Enjoy the drama!

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO