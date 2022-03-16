ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Do you have unclaimed property? Here’s how to check

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DscQE_0egd8zdG00
Florida Treasure Hunt Unclaimed money in Florida (WFTV)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than $37 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians in February, chief financial officer Jimmy Patronis said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The Division of Unclaimed Property has returned more than $269 million to Floridians this fiscal year.

Since 2017, more than $1.6 billion has been returned to Floridians in unclaimed property.

“Florida currently has more than $2 billion left to be claimed in unclaimed property and as Florida’s CFO, I have made it my mission to return every cent to the rightful owners,” Patronis said. “It takes only a few minutes to search and there is absolutely no cost to you. It’s your money and it’s just waiting to be claimed! Search for unclaimed property now for yourself, your friends, your loved ones, and even your business at FLTreasureHunt.gov.”

Unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner.

The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds, the Florida Department of Financial Services said.

The Florida Department of Financial Services said $5.63 million of unclaimed property was returned in Orlando in February.

To check if you have unclaimed property, click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

4 Marines dead after aircraft crashes during training in Norway

Four Marines died after a U.S. Marine Corps aircraft crashed in the Arctic near Norway on Friday night. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed the death of the Marines on Twitter. "It is with great sadness we have received the message that four American soldiers died in a...
The Hill

Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Reuters

Mariupol says thousands deported from besieged Ukrainian city

LVIV, Ukraine, March 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia's siege of the port city of Mariupol was "a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come", while local authorities said thousands of residents there had been taken by force across the border. "Over the past week,...
POLITICS
The Hill

Defense & National Security​ — Biden sends new warning to China

It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provided “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floridians#Cfo#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
82K+
Followers
92K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy