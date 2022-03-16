Do you have unclaimed property? Here’s how to check

Florida Treasure Hunt Unclaimed money in Florida (WFTV)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than $37 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians in February, chief financial officer Jimmy Patronis said.

The Division of Unclaimed Property has returned more than $269 million to Floridians this fiscal year.

Since 2017, more than $1.6 billion has been returned to Floridians in unclaimed property.

“Florida currently has more than $2 billion left to be claimed in unclaimed property and as Florida’s CFO, I have made it my mission to return every cent to the rightful owners,” Patronis said. “It takes only a few minutes to search and there is absolutely no cost to you. It’s your money and it’s just waiting to be claimed! Search for unclaimed property now for yourself, your friends, your loved ones, and even your business at FLTreasureHunt.gov.”

Unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner.

The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds, the Florida Department of Financial Services said.

The Florida Department of Financial Services said $5.63 million of unclaimed property was returned in Orlando in February.

