The Yankees traded for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt of the Twins. What does this mean for the Braves and Freddie Freeman?. In Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees received a Gold Glove-caliber shortstop, thus eliminating their need for a player like Carlos Correa. Donaldson is a power hitting third baseman and designated hitter candidate, thus providing the Yankees lineup with another bopper. Rortvedt is a high-caliber defensive replacement for Gary Sanchez.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO