UK watchdog says unit of Non-Standard Finance enters administration
March 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog said on Wednesday lending firm Loans at Home has entered administration and will no longer be able to issue new borrowings.
The Financial Conduct Authority said the firm is part of the British subprime lender Non-Standard Finance Group and is the only company in the group to have entered administration. (Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
