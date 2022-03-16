ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK watchdog says unit of Non-Standard Finance enters administration

March 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog said on Wednesday lending firm Loans at Home has entered administration and will no longer be able to issue new borrowings.

The Financial Conduct Authority said the firm is part of the British subprime lender Non-Standard Finance Group and is the only company in the group to have entered administration. (Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

