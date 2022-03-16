ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Morehouse Alum Schools Ralph Lauren On HBCUs

By ddooleyhbcu
NewsOne
NewsOne
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PD2U5_0egd8Ta800

Source: Nadine Ijewere / Polo Ralph Lauren

P olo Ralph Lauren has created some conversation amongst the HBCU Community in their latest release involving Spelman College and Morehouse College .

The well-known HBCUs and famous fashion company announced their partnership to create a limited-edition collection that is inspired by these institutions’ history, culture, and traditions. The partnership is the first-ever creative collaboration that the brand has established with collegiate institutions.

Spelman and Morehouse’s students were photographed with the clothes that were a part of the licensing agreement. The students had their photographs taken at some historic places on campus to try to recreate some of the iconic shots of students from as far back as the 1920s.

James Jeter is the man who is largely responsible for the new collection. As one of the company’s design directors in New York who also graduated from Morehouse in 2013 has spent his full professional career at the brand. He is the one who educated Ralph Lauren on the significance of Morehouse

.
“I knew nothing about it, the “Divine Nine” Black fraternities and sororities, and the Black collegiate experience, said Lauren in an interview with the Washington Post . “James told me. He brought in these books, because he went to Morehouse, and said, ‘This exists.’ He felt that the world has always thought Ivy League [style] was only White people. This exists; the college exists; the taste levels existed. And we looked through some books and he showed me the school and I said, ‘This is beautiful. I love it.’ ”

Morehouse President David Thomas and Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell also spoke to the Washington Post about this historic collaboration with Ralph Lauren.

“Morehouse is an idea in the same way that America is an idea, which is that in this country, you can create Black male excellence at scale,” Thomas said. “Ralph Lauren is one of our cultural icons. And Morehouse is a cultural and, more importantly, an educational icon of what the country could be.”

“The beauty of what Ralph Lauren did with us: They made us part of this project,” Thomas stated. “They didn’t come in and appropriate culturally inspiring images of Black people and then go off and do something with it.”

Campbell said that she felt the collaboration gave the public a chance to see a part of the school’s history.

“I thought it evoked an aspect of our history and heritage that we don’t talk about and we don’t see very often on the public stage,” said Campbell.

The partnership also comes with a Ralph Lauren film called “A Portrait of the American Dream.”

The film will address the founding and significance of HBCUs specifically through the point of view of Morehouse and Spelman. The production will attempt to capture the use of style as a positive tool for change.

The collaboration comes nearly two years after Ralph Lauren was criticized by many in the Black community for using Greek letters that represent Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated on one of their articles of clothing.

Now, with the partnership in place with these historic institutions, it could open the door to potential collaboration with HBCU students and give them opportunities to put their influence in a major fashion corporation.

Many will argue that this partnership could have been better served at another HBCU that isn’t as well known as Spelman or Morehouse. However, the impact of a major fashion brand highlighting the importance of any HBCU cannot be overstated.

SEE ALSO:

March Madness Money: Are HBCUs Treated Fairly During The NCAA Tournament?

Los Angeles Board Of Water And Power Commissioners Invests $5M In HBCUs To Diversify Engineering Industry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDfiG_0egd8Ta800

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Ralph Lauren Designs Limited Collection Spotlighting HBCUs

Polo Ralph Lauren has teamed up with a couple of HBCUs to design a limited collection. The legendary fashion brand is collaborating with Spelman College and Morehouse for a limited-edition collection. The collection will include tailored suits, dresses, crewnecks, cardigans, footwear and other pieces. The fashion will be crafted by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
rollingout.com

HBCUs shine in new collaboration with Polo Ralph Lauren (photos)

On March 15, it was announced that Polo Ralph Lauren,. and Spelman colleges teamed up to release a capsule collection of clothing for the two HBCUs. Ralph Lauren collaborated with a team of Black creators to make this vision come to life, and the collection is a throwback to 1950s collegiate style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
Vogue Magazine

A New Collection From Ralph Lauren Salutes the Stylish Legacy of Two HBCUs

Two summers ago, when companies across the country were urged to reexamine their approaches to race, representation, and inclusivity at every level of operation, Ralph Lauren made a series of commitments. Many related to the brand’s recruitment process and the makeup of its leadership teams, to fostering dialogue and facilitating understanding—but one particular action step had more philosophical underpinnings. “We will examine how we portray the American Dream—in the stories we tell, the creators we champion, the faces we elevate, the families we hero, and the media partners we support,” wrote Lauren and Patrice Louvet, the president and CEO of the Ralph Lauren Corporation, in an open letter to their staff. In 2020, WASP-ish whiteness was no longer a suitable shorthand for American achievement.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morehouse College#Spelman College#Hbcu#The Hbcu Community#Ralphlauren
The Associated Press

First but not last: Black girls see themselves in court pick

In 2013, as she watched President Barack Obama’s second inauguration, 7-year-old Veronica Bofah decided she wanted to be just like him. She would go to Harvard and one day be president, too. Nine years later, the memories are fuzzy, but she remembers everyone around her pointing to Barack and...
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy