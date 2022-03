A Selden woman has died after being hit by a car as she walked across the street in Coram.

The incident happened on North Bicycle Path, near South Street just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Merlin Elizabeth Martinez was hit by an SUV that was heading north on North Bicycle Path.

The 66-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver was not injured.

No charges have been filed.