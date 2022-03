Boyle Investment Company, Northwood Ravin, and BELL Construction have announced the topping out of 5001 Aspen Grove Dr. at McEwen Northside. This Class A mixed-use office building anchored by Omnia Partners is the newest addition to the vibrant McEwen Northside district located in the heart of Cool Springs. A ceremony was held on Thursday, March 3rd to celebrate the successful and seamless completion of the structural phase of the building. Representatives from Boyle Nashville, Northwood Ravin, BELL, TMPartners, Kimley-Horn, and KVD Design were in attendance.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO