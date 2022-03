STAMFORD — Soon after arriving at Honey Joe’s Family Coffeehouse for an interview, former Mayor David Martin put a piece of paper on a table. It was a chart showing Stamford’s rising and falling COVID-19 cases over time. He traced the ups and downs, much like he did during the virtual presentations he gave regularly as mayor, though this time he used his finger instead of a cursor.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO