Town Council votes to restrict private special events on public properties

Private special events no longer will be permitted at three town-operated parks under a proposed ordinance that earned initial approval from the Town Council last week.

During their regular meeting March 8, council members voted unanimously to approve new restrictions regarding the use of public properties for special events.

Those restrictions include a ban on the use of Phipps Plaza Park, Memorial Park and Lake Drive Park for private special events; limiting the number of events on public properties to one per month instead of one per day; and giving more timing preference to residents applying for special event permits.

The ordinance will come back to the council next month for final approval, along with a companion resolution that would modify current special event permit fees and damage deposits, Deputy Town Manager Jay Boodheshwar told the council.

The ordinance could be tweaked further at next month's meeting to include a list of activities that the town could prohibit within its parks.

During the meeting, council member Bobbie Lindsay expressed concern about the ordinance being too broad.

"I don't think we should be using our parks for events like weddings or certain celebrations," she said. "I think we're going to be sorry."

Lindsay said she would support the new ordinance after initially suggesting she would oppose it, citing potential parking issues and other concerns.

Mayor Danielle Moore said the ordinance would eliminate what she called a "free-for-all," in which current rules allow for guests to reserve one park per day for private special events.

"We can start with this for now, and add more restrictions later," she said.

None of the proposed changes would prohibit the normal drop-in or passive use of any public properties by residents and non-residents, Boodheshwar said.

Council members began discussing additional restrictions on the use of public properties for private special events in December after expressing concerns about wear and tear on the town's parks and public spaces caused by the increasing number of events held there.

Recent upgrades have spurred interest in the town’s public properties, Boodheshwar told council members in December, and he expected a significant increase in special event requests as a result.

“Recent improvements to Bradley Park, the work we did at Memorial Park, now Lake Drive Park, is capturing the interest of those who live in the region, not necessarily on the island,” he said. “There are limitations in place that protect properties the best that we can, but we do have concerns about increased wear and tear, increased traffic challenges and potential additional exposure in terms of liability with the increased use.”

Current regulations regarding special events held within the town already include some restrictions. Special events can be no longer than five hours in duration, including assembly.

The town also prohibits the use of banners, flags, streamers, balloons, decorated vehicles and trailers in connection with private special events, while event hosts must ensure there are sufficient parking places near the event site to accommodate the number of vehicles expected to be driven there.

Restrictions on special events do not apply to those officially sponsored by the town or approved by the council.

