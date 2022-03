SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A new therapy could reverse the aging process by turning back the clock on cells to make them young again, according to a new study. Scientists from the Salk Institute say the safe and effective technique works by partially resetting cells that impact skin, eyesight, muscles, and the brain. The breakthrough may be able to extend life and help people gain the ability to become more resistant to stress, injury, and disease.

SCIENCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO