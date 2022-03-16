ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police beef up St. Patrick's Day patrols

Cover picture for the articlePolice are still keeping a close eye on the roads this week in the lead-up to...

Valley News

Menifee Police Department conducting pedestrian and motorcycle safety enforcement, DUI patrols over St. Patrick’s Day week

MENIFEE – Menifee Police Department will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation Wednesday, March 16, which is aimed at keeping people who exercise or run safe. A day later, Thursday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, additional officers from will again be out on patrol looking for driving under the influence drivers.The Menifee Police Department issued the warnings, seeing the need to protect the public by looking for violations that make the roads unsafe and endanger pedestrians walking or bicycling in the city.Menifee police Chief Pat Walsh said look out for many of his traffic and patrol officers on the road looking for any violators.“Just because they are on bicycles and walking doesn’t mean traffic rules go out the window for them,” Walsh said,
MENIFEE, CA
The Telegraph

Granite City woman dies in fire

GRANITE CITY - An overnight fire has claimed the life of Anna M. Rookard, 81, of Granite City. At about 11:33 p.m. Wednesday, a 911 caller reported a fire in the 3100 block of West Chain of Rocks Road in Granite City. Mitchell Fire Department units arrived at the scene to find the residence fully engulfed in flames.  When the fire was extinguished Rookard's body was located inside of the residence. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner's Office Investigator Kelsey Jones at 12:30 a.m.Thursday.
GRANITE CITY, IL
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol encouraging safe driving this St. Patrick’s Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol is stepping up patrols this St. Patrick’s Day. The Nebraska State Patrol says their troopers and several other law enforcement agencies will be patrolling for impaired drivers this holiday. Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, is urging motorists...
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Philly

Law Enforcement In Pennsylvania Stepping Up Patrols To Catch Drunk Drivers On St. Patrick’s Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Law enforcement in Pennsylvania is stepping up patrols to catch drunk drivers on Saint Patrick’s Day. CBS3 was at the Upland Borough Police Department on Monday for the announcement of the “St. Patrick’s Day Impaired Driving Initiative.” “PennDOT will fund police to conduct extra enforcement on the roadways to target impaired drivers. Throughout the celebration, they will be on heightened alert and ready to stop and arrest an impaired driver. So if you’re under the influence, you will be pulled,” Krys Johnson with PennDOT said. Officials urged people to plan ahead, and have a safe way to get home if they’re celebrating.
UPLAND, PA
Wave 3

Watching war unfold can take a toll on your mental health

WAVE News - Wednesday evening, March 16, 2022. Former Audobon officer in Troubleshooter investigation criminally charged. John William Schulte was handed down a criminal summons Monday after being charged with harassment with physical contact and official misconduct. Lily’s Law, toughening Kentucky’s DUI laws, heads to House floor. Updated:...
PUBLIC SAFETY

