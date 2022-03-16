ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Isaiah Livers will impact winning for the Detroit Pistons

By Dashon Blount
Cover picture for the articleTroy Weaver is known for finding quality late in the NBA Draft and it looks like he has done it again. Isaiah Livers is healthy, and recently cracked the rotation for the Detroit Pistons. The 6-foot-6 forward has been getting significant minutes, and making the most of them. Ten games into...

