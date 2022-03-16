ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Editorial: It’s been two years of COVID. It’s time for a full accounting of our response

West Hawaii Today
 4 days ago

There’s no great way to mark the exact moment when the pandemic began...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

MIT Technology Review

It’s been two years since covid-19 became a pandemic

Today, March 11, 2022, marks two years since covid-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. We’ve had lockdowns, vaccines, and arguments about how to move forward and live with this virus. We’ve watched the pandemic through numbers and data and memorials to the many lives lost, officially now over six million. It is likely this figure is a vast undercount. A study published in The Lancet this week estimated that the true number may be three times higher, at 18.2 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to put US ‘in their place’

On Thursday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev — who currently serves as deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council — said the U.S. had led a “Russophobic” effort to destabilize Russia but warned his country is strong enough to put the U.S. in its place. In...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
CBS Denver

It’s Been 2 Years Since First COVID Case Was Diagnosed In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday marks two years since Colorado’s first COVID-19 case was diagnosed, and it comes at a time when cases continue to decline across the state. A total more than 12,000 people in Colorado have died due to COVID. “Colorado has the tenth lowest COVID-19 death rate in the nation. And that can largely be attributed to our nimble response and the sacrifices of Coloradans statewide,” said a member of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in a Friday briefing. For the first time since the CDPHE started collecting COVID-19 data, the state’s daily reported cases dropped below 100. That happened on Friday, when just 52 new cases were reported. The 7-day testing positivity rate is at around 3.3%. That’s the lowest it’s been since March of 2020. (It was nearly 30% at its peak in January.) “We will continue to prepare for whatever the future may hold for COVID-19, we will make sure disease investigations and surveillance continues to determine if they are an increase in any COVID-19 cases out there,” Colorado COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman said on Friday.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
U.S. POLITICS
West Hawaii Today

DOH: 1,092 new COVID cases statewide over the past seven days

Just over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Hawaii between March 9 and March 16, according to state Department of Health data. Last Wednesday, because of decreasing daily case counts, the DOH switched to weekly reports of new COVID cases. On Wednesday, the DOH’s first weekly report indicated that there were 1,092 new cases in the preceding week, 107 of which were on the Big Island.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Daily Fort Worth

“I’d rather be a little sick than on a ventilator again,” Unvaccinated single mother of four changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines after spending almost three months in hospital

America has one of the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates so far meaning that Americans are closer to reaching a herd immunity getting closer to the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the data provided by the CDC, nearly 255 million people are vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine, more than 216 million are fully vaccinated and more than 96 million are boosted.
TEXAS STATE
West Hawaii Today

Editorial: After US sacrifices for Gulf Arab states, they’re throwing support to Russia

Back in 1990, when Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was blasting his way through Kuwait and threatening to continue his rampage southward down the Arabian Peninsula, Gulf Arab oil leaders were apoplectic with fear and outrage over the violation of a sovereign state’s territory by a tyrant. They jetted to the United States to offer desperate promises on bent knee: anything the Americans want, just turn back this invasion and restore Kuwait’s sovereignty.
WORLD
West Hawaii Today

Editorial: How many red lines can Putin cross before Biden declares, ‘Enough’?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed directly to Congress Wednesday to establish a no-fly zone over his country — a request that the Biden administration has already rejected. He wants Poland’s MiG-29 jets so Ukraine can fight for control of Ukrainian skies instead of opening them so Russian planes can attack civilian areas at will. Again, the Biden administration says no.
POLITICS
The Post and Courier

Editorial: It's time to stop changing time

Some of us probably strolled into church a little late Sunday morning or were briefly confused when our wall clock didn’t match the time on our phone. Those are sure signs of that time of year when the “spring forward” of daylight saving time steals an hour from us.
POLITICS
Reason.com

Schools May Have Violated First Amendment Rights by Retaliating Against Contractor Based on Political Speech

From Judge Sandra Ikuta's opinion today (joined by Judges Mark Bennett and Ryan Nelson) in Riley's American Heritage Farms v. Elsasser:. This case involves a school district that severed its longstanding business relationship with a company that provides field trip venues for public school children. The school district took this step after the principal shareholder of the field trip vendor made controversial tweets on his personal social media account, and some parents complained.
LAW

