Narragansett Regional's cheerleading team hadn't accomplished this at states in a decade

By Gardner News
The Gardner News
The Gardner News
 4 days ago
The Narragansett Regional High cheerleading team put another feather in its collective cap, Sunday, when the Warriors placed third in Division 4 at the MSSA Winter Cheerleading State Championships at Worcester State University.

Narragansett, with a team of 10 athletes, scored 83.6 points to finish behind Div. 4 champion Bellingham (88.5 points) and runner-up Joseph Case High (84.9). It’s the Warrior’s top finish at states in the last 11 years according to head coach Megan Hazelton.

All three teams, plus fourth-place finisher Millbury, will represent Massachusetts at the CNESSPA New England Spirit Championships, Saturday, March 19, at Worcester State University.

Undefeated in competition for much of the season, the Warriors season-long accolades also include two invitational titles, a Mid-Wach League championship, a Central Mass. Regional title and qualifying for Nationals.

Members of the ’Gansett cheer team are: senior captain Nadia Surin, Kayla Desrosiers, Ashlin Gallagher, Emma LeClerc, Kylee Hill, Kasey Lovewell, Ava Lyskawa, Jillian O’Malley, Madison Philbin, Kailyn Massicotte and Gabby Warren. Assisting Hazelton in coaching the Warriors is Gabby O’Malley.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Gardner News

The Gardner News

