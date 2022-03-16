ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; All Eyes On Fed Decision

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade ahead of the interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN).

Data on retail sales, import and export prices will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Data on business inventories for January and housing market index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET. Analysts are expecting for an incremental 25-basis-point rate-hike during the meeting. The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 279 points to 33,811.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 44.50 points to 4,306.50. Futures for the Nasdaq index climbed 228 points to 13,679.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.2% to trade at $101.06 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.9% to trade at $97.27 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 81,244,930 with around 992,300 deaths. India reported a total of at least 42,998,930 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 29,432,270 cases.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index climbed 1.9%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 1.1% and London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.9%. The French CAC 40 Index jumped 2.2%, while German DAX climbed 2%. French consumer price inflation rate accelerated to 3.6% year-over-year in February from 2.9% in the prior month. The UK unemployment rate fell to 3.9% during the three months to January 2022, recording the lowest level in two years, while number of people in work dropped by 12,000 on quarter to 32.493 million.

Asian markets traded higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.64%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index jumped 9.08% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 3.48%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.1%, while India’s BSE SENSEX rose 1.9%. Industrial production in Japan fell by 0.8% in January, while the country reported a trade deficit of JPY 668.26 billion in February versus analysts’ estimates of a gap of JPY 112.6 billion. Average new home prices in China rose by 2.0% year-over-year in February

Broker Recommendation

Canaccord Genuity upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $30 to $31.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares rose 3.5% to close at $23.05 on Tuesday.

Breaking News

  • Caleres (NYSE: CAL) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY22 earnings guidance.
  • U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) secured the top rank in a study that ranks car quality in China, CnEVpost reported on Wednesday, citing the report by automotive website Autohome.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) said it is weighing a dual listing of shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
  • General Motors Co’s (NYSE: GM) electric crossover Cadillac Lyriq has drawn 233,000 expressions of interest from buyers, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a company executive.

Benzinga

Insiders Sell More Than $321M Of 4 Stocks

The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its policy decision today, with markets expecting a 25bps increase in the fed funds rate. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Most Women Use Marijuana To Relieve Stress, Men Choose Cannabis Flower Over Edibles, New Survey Shows

Healthcare technology company Veriheal announced findings from its annual Medical Cannabis Preference Report, a segmented survey of registered medical cannabis patients that illuminates which types of cannabis products are preferred by men and women and what product offerings patients most hope to see available in dispensaries. “Veriheal seeks to give...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Who Will Be The Next To Stock Split After Amazon.com?

News of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) upcoming stock splits has caused excitement for retail investors, shifting the focus from soaring inflation and fuel prices, while some traders are already speculating the next mega-cap stock to split as exceptionally high-value companies seek to make their shares more affordable for mom-and-pop investors.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stock Market Today - 3/16: Stocks Surge On Fed Decision, Russia-Ukraine Cease Fire Talks

Stocks finished higher after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time since 2018, while authorities in China pledged to support the Covid-hit economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 518 points, or 1.55%, to 34,063, while the S&P 500 added 2.24% to the previous session's gains following a weaker-than-expected reading of February retail sales.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.26% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In ADI: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.81 shares of Analog Devices at the time with $100. This investment in ADI would have produced an average annual return of 9.74%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Apple Stock? Kevin O'Leary Thinks So

With Apple Inc AAPL shares down nearly 15% since the start of the year, Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs, is looking to increase his exposure. "Apple is in a different category," O'Leary said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." O'Leary's Thesis: Most of the issues weighing on the...
STOCKS
WGAU

Stock gains fade, bond yields rise after Fed raises rates

U.S. stock indexes shed much of their early gains Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2018. As Wall Street largely anticipated, the central bank announced it was increasing its key short-term rate by 0.25 percentage points. The move marks a shift in policy by the Fed away from maintaining ultra-low interest rates as it seeks to tame persistently high inflation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Will Russia Have To Invade Its $130 Billion Pot Of Gold?

After waging war against Ukraine that triggered a humanitarian crisis as well as skyrocketing oil prices that fueled global inflation concerns, Russia has been hammered with a series of sanctions by Western governments in an attempt to weaken its economy. Foreign nations have slapped economic sanctions on Vladimir Putin's government...
POLITICS
