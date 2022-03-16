Celebrate change of season with these 9 spring films

CHICAGO — For years James Gordon patrolled this cesspool we call a city. And then he moved to Gotham. Jim Gordon, native of Chicago, resident of Gotham, longtime confidant of Batman, noir construct, huddled beneath a trench coat and bushy mustache, is around 45 years old. Or maybe 125 years old. Honestly, it’s hard to tell. According to the DC Database wiki, the man is 166 pounds and five-feet-eight-inches tall, but everything else about him has been mutable for decades. Sometimes he wears a snow-white flattop, and sometimes he’s a redhead. Sometimes he’s been married twice, and sometimes he’s been married three times. He’s been murdered several times. He was Batman for a short time. He has kids — one of whom is Batgirl, and the other of whom is a supervillain and psychopath.

