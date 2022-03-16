ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate change of season with these 9 spring films

By MOIRA MACDONALD
Tri-City Herald
 1 day ago

Fall movies are a thing, winter movies are definitely a thing, but spring movies? Spring is a distinctive season — not my favorite, but hey, we all do our own thing — and it's a little harder to pin down as a distinctive movie look. What is a spring movie, really,...

epicstream.com

Good Omens Season 2 Has Finished Filming

A while ago, we learned that Good Omens is going to have a second season which surprised a lot of fans as they thought that the series was only a limited run and it already covered the entire novel. Michael Sheen and David Tennant are set to reprise their respective roles. The second season has been in production for some time, but now it looks like they're finally done.
TV SERIES
Tri-City Herald

Netflix announces 5 preschool-aged Dr. Seuss series

Horton is going to hear a Who at Netflix. The streaming service is expanding its programming for preschool students with five new animated Dr. Seuss series and specials, Netflix announced Tuesday. The new programs — “Horton Hears a Who!,” “The Sneetches,” “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” “Thidwick...
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Elderly Couple Denied Entry At Disney Park

An elderly couple was tragically denied entry at a Disney park. Now, Disney can prohibit access to just about anyone they want, for reasons such as violation of Disney Parks’ dress code, trying to carry restricted items into the Park, or engaging in prohibited activities. And since the COVID-19...
TRAVEL
Tri-City Herald

Critics’ guide on what to watch this weekend

It's common for movies to begin with a great premise and then fall apart but Mariama Diallo's surprisingly poignant horror movie just keeps springing surprises on us. Regina Hall stars as the incoming "master" of a tony East Coast college who befriends a new student. Both Black, they bump up against a series of microaggressions in the mostly white school, where neither feels entirely welcome. Then, those aggressions turn macro in an insightful examination of race, class and historical trauma that recalls "Get Out." Friday, Amazon.
MOVIES
Tri-City Herald

Oscar winner Graham Moore puts new spin on mobster movie genre with ‘The Outfit’

Oscar-winning filmmaker Graham Moore wanted to bring new style to the mobster movie genre. The Columbia University graduate makes his directorial debut with “The Outfit,” a crime drama about a Chicago tailor whose primary customers are merciless gangsters. The story came together after Moore and co-writer Johnathan McClain...
MOVIES
Tri-City Herald

My worst moment: ‘Joe vs. Carole’ star Brian Van Holt can’t sing. Don’t ask him to. Really

On the Peacock drama “Joe vs. Carole,” which is based on the “Tiger King” docuseries, Brian Van Holt plays zookeeper John Reinke. “Like everybody else on the planet, I binge-watched the docuseries,” said Van Holt. “That was my introduction to Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin and the rest of the circus. But my favorite person happened to be John Reinke, who is the most levelheaded, the most grounded, the most practical person in that world.”
TV & VIDEOS
MIX 107.9

Filming of ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Has Started

The filming of the third season of Ted Lasso has started and we cannot wait! News about the start of season three production was released on the Apple TV+ Twitter page and fans are anxious to see what will happen after the happenings of season two.  In Ted Lasso, Jason Sudekis plays a Kansas City […]
TV SERIES
Tri-City Herald

Kiefer Sutherland talks of touring, songwriting and new TV projects

ATLANTA — Kiefer Sutherland knows that when all is said and done, his acting career is what paid the bills and provided him his primary acclaim and adoration. But like his acting cohorts David Duchovny and Kevin Bacon, he derives sustenance and joy from performing his own songs in front of an audience. Sutherland is coming to Atlanta March 17 at Decatur’s Eddie Attic, which fits all of 165 people at full capacity. Sold out? Of course.
ATLANTA, GA
News Channel 3-12

SBIFF wraps up 37th celebration of film

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara International Film Festival wrapped up its first in-person festival in two years. Festival-goers enjoyed tributes, Oscar nominated stars,  film screenings and more. Fans didn't need tickets to enjoy the arrivals at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Even directors got the star treatment on the red carpet. Kristen Stewart wowed in a The post SBIFF wraps up 37th celebration of film appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Tri-City Herald

Review: The swagger (and the mess) of Tommy Egan on ‘Power Book IV: Force’

There’s a very witty performance at the center of “Power Book IV: Force,” the fourth and latest incarnation of the “Power” franchise on Starz starring Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, a bad boy extraordinaire pushing his way into Chicago’s illegal drug trade. Here’s a guy with attitude and swagger and a working-class suspicion of anything (or anyone) too slick. He’s rough around the edges, and proudly so. And he’s funny.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

As ‘Batman’ has changed over the years, so has Commissioner Gordon — in praise of a former Chicago cop

CHICAGO — For years James Gordon patrolled this cesspool we call a city. And then he moved to Gotham. Jim Gordon, native of Chicago, resident of Gotham, longtime confidant of Batman, noir construct, huddled beneath a trench coat and bushy mustache, is around 45 years old. Or maybe 125 years old. Honestly, it’s hard to tell. According to the DC Database wiki, the man is 166 pounds and five-feet-eight-inches tall, but everything else about him has been mutable for decades. Sometimes he wears a snow-white flattop, and sometimes he’s a redhead. Sometimes he’s been married twice, and sometimes he’s been married three times. He’s been murdered several times. He was Batman for a short time. He has kids — one of whom is Batgirl, and the other of whom is a supervillain and psychopath.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Going out with a bang: ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ final guests include Michelle Obama

Ellen DeGeneres is pulling out all the celebrity stops for the final episodes of her daytime talk series. Former first lady Michelle Obama, tennis phenom Serena Williams, veteran comedian David Letterman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian are just a few of the guests set to appear on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" ahead of the series finale, Warner Bros. Television Group announced Wednesday. The last episode will air May 26 on NBC.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in gorgeous floral dress – see photo

Spring is just around the corner, and Kelly Clarkson is ready for the season in both her look and her garden furniture. The Kelly Clarkson Show host looked phenomenal in a waist-cinching floral mini-dress as she cuddled up to her pet pooch Henry. The singer looked stunning in the bold floral print that she added a pair of tights and boots to. She kept her accessories to the minimum for the look, but allowed her gorgeous locks to cascade down her shoulders and down her chest.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Daredevil Season 4 Will Reportedly Start Filming This Year

It looks like Marvel might start filming Daredevil season 4 this year. When rumors started to surface that Charlie Cox will be appearing as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home (which we all know turned out to be true), there were also rumors that Marvel Studios is developing the fourth season of Daredevil. The interest from fans started to heat up more Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio made their official MCU appearance recently and a lot are wondering if Marvel Studios is indeed going to make another season of Daredevil and now it looks like we may have the answer.
TV SERIES

