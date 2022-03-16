'The players have been here far too long'

It almost seems quaint now to think that the photograph of the scoreboard from Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat to Olympiacos in February 2014 that Ed Woodward kept in a frame on his desk was supposed to symbolise rock bottom. That was only nine months after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement and Woodward, until recently United’s executive vice-chairman, wanted a daily reminder that the club should never again sink so low. United actually beat Olympiacos in the return game at Old Trafford to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals and Woodward could scarcely have imagined then that this would come to constitute success for a club whose problems were, in fact, only just beginning.

