Premier League

'The players have been here far too long'

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer England winger Chris Waddle speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast about Manchester United's struggles: "United have big problems. "Some of the players have been here far too long and I'm not sure how the club works any more. We're not talking about a...

www.bbc.com

Telegraph

Manchester United are, and have been for too long, a club making it up as they go along

It almost seems quaint now to think that the photograph of the scoreboard from Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat to Olympiacos in February 2014 that Ed Woodward kept in a frame on his desk was supposed to symbolise rock bottom. That was only nine months after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement and Woodward, until recently United’s executive vice-chairman, wanted a daily reminder that the club should never again sink so low. United actually beat Olympiacos in the return game at Old Trafford to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals and Woodward could scarcely have imagined then that this would come to constitute success for a club whose problems were, in fact, only just beginning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Chris Waddle
