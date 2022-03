March Madness continues with Round 1 of 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Friday and Saturday, as we head into the weekend with a huge slate of games. Friday’s TV schedule features everything from traditional powerhouses like South Carolina and Stanford in action to potential Cinderallas looking to cause some mayhem in this year’s tournament. Meanwhile, we’ve got teams like UConn, Arizona and N.C. State in action on Saturday. With the First Four games wrapped up, we now have an official Round of 64 as we into the first full slate of games Friday and Saturday. This weekend’s games will air on TV via a combination of CBS, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS. Meanwhile, fans can stream games via Sling and fuboTV on smart TVs and streaming devices. Games will also be free to stream via March Madness Live.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO