ST. PAUL -- Two men who admitted to robbing the Deerwood Bank in Garrison in July 2020 have been sentenced. A federal judge has sentenced 52-year-old John Paciorek II to seven-and-a-half years in prison for his role as the getaway driver. Co-defendant, 52-year-old James Ardito Jr. of Fridley, was sentenced last August to nearly five years in prison for the holdup.

