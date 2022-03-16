ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Saunders dives into 19th-century stories for lessons, inspiration in latest release

By Rege Behe
Cover picture for the articleIn A Swim in the Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life (Random House), George Saunders dissects short stories by four writers whose works have proven timeless. The Man Booker Prize winner (for Lincoln in the Bardo) includes writings...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikolai Gogol
Person
Ivan Turgenev
Person
Anton Chekhov
Person
Leo Tolstoy
Person
George Saunders
