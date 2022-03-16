George Saunders dives into 19th-century stories for lessons, inspiration in latest release

New York Times bestselling thriller author Peter Swanson is continually praised for his encyclopedic knowledge of mysteries and his virtuosic execution of the craft. He playfully ups the ante with a different homage in each new release, exploring a different element of the genre's world. In his New York Times bestseller "Eight Perfect Murders," he pays tribute to literary legends Agatha Christie, Patricia Highsmith, Ira Levin, and more, diving deep into their tropes to come up for air with something fully new and enthralling. In his forthcoming thriller published by HarperCollins Publishers's imprint William Morrow, "Nine Lives" ($22), he turns his lens to Christie's "And Then There Were None" to produce an entirely fresh, riveting, and obsession-worthy story of nine strangers who receive a cryptic list with their names on it — and then begin to die in highly unusual circumstances. It's perfectly Peter Swanson.

