Benton Township considers property swap with Cornerstone Alliance

Washington Township — A proposed funding and governance change for a tri-community parks and recreation department in Macomb County will likely be rejected by one of the towns and legal action could possibly be explored to stop it, a parks official said Thursday. Washington Township trustees held a public...
The Naperville Unit District 203 school board will consider $2.7 million in tax savings for residents through the abatement of its 2021 debt service levy. A resolution for the abatement, which is being recommended by district officials, will appear on the March 21 board meeting agenda. If approved, it'll mark the sixth straight year the district has abated the debt service levy.
ONEKAMA TWP. — It will be at least another week before a point of contention in the Onekama Township community is resolved. During its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, the township board voted to hold off on making a decision regarding a proposed consent judgment between the board and Andrew and Barbara Cook, who are seeking two variances in order to build a single-family dwelling and attached garage on their property on Portage Point Drive in Onekama.
If you're trying to sell a property, you're likely pleased to know that it's a seller's market. With little inventory available, buyers are in competition to get their hands on a property they can call home. Although this news could increase your chances of turning a decent profit, the higher prices have caused buyers to be more vigilant in their search. They're interested in properties worth the investment.
Comments / 0