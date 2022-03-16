ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DouYu Tops Q4 Backed By Mobile MAU Growth

By Anusuya Lahiri
 4 days ago
  • DouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DOYU) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 2.6% to $365.3 million year-on-year, beating the consensus of $354.9 million.
  • Segments: DouYu's Live streaming revenue increased by 6.7% Y/Y to $346.7 million due to organic growth in average revenues per paying user.
  • The gross profit rose by 34.3% Y/Y to $38.4 million.
  • Adjusted loss per ADS of $(0.05) beat the consensus loss of $(0.07).
  • DouYu held $1.04 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Drivers: DouYu's quarterly average mobile MAUs rose 7.2% Y/Y to 62.4 million. The quarterly average paying user count decreased 3.9% Y/Y to 7.3 million.
  • CEO Shaojie Chen commented, "Facing a complex macro environment, we continued to implement our core strategy to further develop our game-centric content ecosystem for a wide array of game genres, invest in our premium quality content, and further refine our game operations."
  • Price Action: DOYU shares traded higher by 21.1% at $1.72 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Community Policy