HAPPY 40TH ANNIVERSARY

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 6, Dralena and Jonathan Kelley celebrated their 40th wedding...

Pleasanton Express

Women’s History Month – My best friends

There are many strong, inspiring women in my life and I wish I had the time and space to talk about each and every single one of them. However, I don’t. Last week, I spoke about my mother who is by far the most influential woman in my life. This week, I’d like to take a note from Harry Nisslon when I say, “People, let me tell you ‘bout my best friend …”
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
Pleasanton Express

Local Matters

This weekend is my mother-in-law, Jean Taggart Holmes’ 90th birthday. She was born in Augusta, Arkansas on March 18, 1932. She graduated from Southern Methodist University (SMU) in 1954 and married Bill Holmes in 1957. Jean spent her life acting in community theater, volunteering, raising children and being an active member in the First United Methodist Church, Garland. She and Bill were avid birders, having traveled the world on birding adventures in such places as Australia, Peru, India, Europe and all the United States of America.
Pleasanton Express

Out and About

Saturday, March 19 at 1110 Zanderson Ave. in Jourdanton, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Help them welcome spring with amazing vendors and products. If you’d like to be a vendor call 830-770- 0555. Leming Volunteer Fire Department BBQ. March 20 at 11 a.m. at Leming Fire Station, 6075 FM 1470. Brisket...
Pleasanton Express

Second annual Auction for Action to be held this month

Community Council of South Central Texas (CCSCT) is proud to announce their upcoming online auction to raise funds to help local veterans. This year, the Veterans Financial Assistance Program will transport you to the Great Outdoors, with sports equipment and camping themed items. Bidding runs March 21-March 25, on the charity auction app, “Better World.” Last year, the event raised $4,000 from the auction and $2,000 in private donations. All funds raised will continue to benefit the Veteran’s Financial Assistance Program.
Pleasanton Express

Gardening Q&A

Q. We just had a new house built. How do we pick the kind of grass we should use for a lawn? We like the look of zoysia grass. The area does not have any shade yet. Will zoysia work in full sun?. A. Zoysia has some shade tolerance, but...
Pleasanton Express

Mr. Mom

Many men stay home and do a fantastic job playing Mr. Mom. Their wives come home after a long day at work to clean kids, a spotless kitchen and dinner on the table. Other wives aren’t so fortunate. They come home to starving, messy children and the smell of burning plastic from disposable diapers melting in the dryer.
Pleasanton Express

Donations sought for ag boosters fundraiser

The Pleasanton Ag Booster Club is seeking silent auction donations for their 22nd annual dinner and dance fundraiser set for Saturday, March 26 at the Atascosa County Show Barn. If you have an item you’d like to donate for this cause, please contact Tabetha Barker at 210-374- 3575. Sponsorships...
Pleasanton Express

VFD BBQ plates for sale

The Leming Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a brisket plate fundraiser on Sunday, March 20 starting at 11 a.m. Stop by the Leming Fire State located at 6075 FM 1470 in Leming to purchase a meal consisting of sliced brisket, sausage, potato salad, beans, pickles, onion and a slice of bread.
Pleasanton Express

BIRTHPLACE OF THE COWBOY

Cowboy Homecoming Princess Linda Sanchez and Queen Autumn Guerra modeling the one-of-a-kind “Thelma Cardwell’s Birthplace of the Cowboy” T-shirt. This special shirt can be found exclusively at The Gypsy Moon Market located at 107 S. Reed St. in Pleasanton and are available in unisex sizes XS-2X for only $28 each. Message The Gypsy Moon Market on Facebook for questions regarding larger size special orders and to place orders for shipment!
