HAPPY 40TH ANNIVERSARY

This weekend is my mother-in-law, Jean Taggart Holmes’ 90th birthday. She was born in Augusta, Arkansas on March 18, 1932. She graduated from Southern Methodist University (SMU) in 1954 and married Bill Holmes in 1957. Jean spent her life acting in community theater, volunteering, raising children and being an active member in the First United Methodist Church, Garland. She and Bill were avid birders, having traveled the world on birding adventures in such places as Australia, Peru, India, Europe and all the United States of America.
