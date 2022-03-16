HAPPY 40TH ANNIVERSARY

There are many strong, inspiring women in my life and I wish I had the time and space to talk about each and every single one of them. However, I don’t. Last week, I spoke about my mother who is by far the most influential woman in my life. This week, I’d like to take a note from Harry Nisslon when I say, “People, let me tell you ‘bout my best friend …”

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO