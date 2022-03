CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – This is the 22nd year that NRV Cares is holding its annual fundraiser and auction. This is the biggest event of the year raising funds to support their child abuse prevention programs in the New River Valley. There will be drinks, appetizers, dancing, and a live auction at Eastern Divide Brewing Company on Saturday, March 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. Some of the items in the auction like artwork, sculptures, and giveaways will be available to bid on at the auction in-person.

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO