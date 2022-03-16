ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

20-year-old man walking with friend shot on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philly

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDug0_0egd15PI00

A man walking with a friend was shot on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, police say.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday near F Street.

The 20-year-old victim told police someone in a white pickup truck pulled up next to him and his friend as they were walking on the sidewalk and opened fire.

The victim suffered injuries to his hand and leg. His friend was not injured.

The pair told police the suspect fired several shots.

Police were able to find one spent shell casing at the scene.

The suspect in the truck drove away.

Police have no motive at this time and no arrests have been made.

They are hoping to view private surveillance cameras in the area to help in their investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Comments / 16

Lord Pope
1d ago

i was told..and i always lived by this...and it has served me well... the only people out on the streets at 2 am are criminals , police 🚔 and plenty of coroner vans.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Philadelphia#Marijuana Laws#Covid#Nj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Senate
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
84K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy