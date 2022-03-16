20-year-old man walking with friend shot on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philly

A man walking with a friend was shot on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, police say.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday near F Street.

The 20-year-old victim told police someone in a white pickup truck pulled up next to him and his friend as they were walking on the sidewalk and opened fire.

The victim suffered injuries to his hand and leg. His friend was not injured.

The pair told police the suspect fired several shots.

Police were able to find one spent shell casing at the scene.

The suspect in the truck drove away.

Police have no motive at this time and no arrests have been made.

They are hoping to view private surveillance cameras in the area to help in their investigation.