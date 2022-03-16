ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China securities regulator to push forward overseas-listing rules

 4 days ago
SHANGHAI, March 16 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator on Wednesday said it will continue to communicate with U.S. regulators and strive to reach an agreement on China-U.S. audit supervision cooperation as soon as possible.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission also said it will push forward new rules for Chinese companies to list overseas.

Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

