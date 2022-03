The Pittsburgh Steelers are rolling the dice with Mitchell Trubisky in 2022, and now they’re looking to add some key pieces in order to protect him in the pocket. The Steelers moved Tuesday to bolster the offensive line, signing veteran offensive guard James Daniels, according to Jeremy Fowler. The deal will run for three seasons, keeping Daniels in Pittsburgh through the 2024 season, and will see him pocket $26.5 million.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO