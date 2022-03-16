Afterthoughts: Bigger may not be better

The first garden I ever attempted on my own was about a quarter of an acre. We were tenant farmers and it was just David and I and our first two daughters. Jody was an intant and Tammy was about two years old; it wasn't as if I was feeding an army. Nevertheless, that was the garden space fenced off for our use and we decided to use it all.

I can't claim to be an expert gardener; but, i am an experienced gardener. I began gardening alongside my grandmother when I was just three years old. That first garden with just David and I to tend it was a learning experience, if ever there was one.

We planted row after row of tomatoes, green beans, cucumbers, and corn. We soon learned that we were no match for the weeds; but, we had a bountiful harvest in spiet of them. It was so abundant that I decided to can our excess - and, there was a lot of it.

I had my mother-in-law's water-bath canner and I'd helped my grandma can. I could do this - and, I did. When I was done, my basement shelves were lined with colorful jars filled with our summer harvest; I was very proud of myself.

Unfortunately, no one told me that you shouldn't can corn in a water-bath canner. One night, as we were all sound asleep, I awoke to what I thought (at first) were gunshots. I wokie my husband (who could sleep through anything) and we realized those popping sounds were coming from our basement.

We got half-way down the stairs before we realized the danger we were in. Broken glass littered the basement floor; and, every few seconds another jar of corn exploded. Of course, it wasn't satisfied just destroying itself; it took out what ever neighboring jar was next to it. We climbed bact to the top of the stairs; sitting on the top step, I cried for a long time. Poor David didn't know how to console me; all he could do was offer to help clean it up.

` The only vegetable I canned by the water-bath method after that was tomatoes. Another valuable lesson was: Don't bite off more than you can chew. In other words, don't plant more than you can tend easily. Unless you have a large family to feed (as I did in later years) or you want to preserve your bounty for winter eatin, a smaller garden plot should serve you just fine.

If you want a traditional garden spot and are starting from scratch, I recommend hiring someone to till the spot or purchase your own rototiller, if you don't have one. If you don't plan to put down weed barrier cloth, plastic, or mulch, you'll need a tiller to keep down weeds. A hoe will do the job if your plot is small; however, I believe gardening should be fun, not back-breaking.

If your soil is less than perfect, you'll need to work in some good garden soil, compost, and/or well-rotted manure. Fresh manure can burn your crops. Till it in and give it a good soaking; then, let it sit until the soil is workable before planting.

Whether you decide to go big or confine your efforts to raised beds or containers, once nighttime temperatures are consistently above freezing, you shoould be able to plant some cool-weather crops like lettuce, onions, cabbage, and its relatives. Wait until ground temperature is above sixty degrees before planting tender crops like tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers.

Don't forget to plant your favorite herbs and flowers. They will lift your spirits and some of them may be good for what ails you.

"For as the soil makes the sprout come up and a garden causes seed to grow,so the Sovereign

Lord will make righteousness and praise spring up before all nations." Isaiah 61:11 NIV

