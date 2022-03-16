ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

'I love kids, they keep you young': Southwest science teacher inspires young women

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
 4 days ago

An Onslow teacher is inspiring young scientists everywhere with the dedication she shows to her students.

Julie Hughes-Pollock, biology and chemistry teacher at Southwest High School, entered the education field after becoming a disabled veteran. Her high school experience pushed her to pursue her passion in teaching.

She had a chemistry teacher who taught at an elevated, college level, so she went home and taught herself how to explain it to her classmates.

"I would come in and he would actually let me come to the board and explain," Pollock said, which prompted her love of teaching early.

Pollock has her master's degree from the University of North Carolina Wilmington, as well as her National Board certification, which she earned in 2009. The certification is the highest a teacher can obtain, and earns them a lot of respect.

Her other accomplishments include becoming Southwest High School's 2016 Teacher of the Year, and the Rotary Club's 2013-14 Teaching in Excellence award winner.

Pollock also inspires the teachers around her.

"Mrs. Pollock is an amazing teacher who cares about her students and her coworkers," said Southwest Science Teacher Felicia Starr. "Julie is a pillar for educating students about science and helping teachers educate students through professional development. Julie is also a caring individual who always has a smile and a hug to share."

With a stigma often around women in science, Pollock proves to young girls that they can pursue science, and be successful. She even said girls in her classes tend to have a deeper understanding of science.

"I think women in general are stepping up to the plate and proving they can do anything that someone tells them they can't do," Pollock said.

When schools shut down due to Hurricane Florence, Pollock knew she couldn't let her students fall behind. She started having study sessions in the park, inviting her students to come out. The dedication she showed during the uncertain time, gave students something to look forward to, somewhere to go to interact with their classmates and teacher.

"I love kids," Pollock said. "They keep you young."

On top of teaching the students of Onslow County, Pollock taught in South Africa in the summer of 2008.

"I taught in the summer, 3 1/2 weeks," Pollock said. "I taught a school who had been separated due to the Apartheid and I got to teach students in South Africa, it was amazing."

Pollock's biggest advice for young women interested in science, is to get to know your professors. Her relationship with one professor gave her the South Africa opportunity, as he had something going on with Nelson Mandela's Metropolitan University.

"Two things happened to me, that I would always recommend to someone going to college, is get to know your professors regardless of the size of the school," Pollock said.

She said getting to know her professors afforded her another opportunity, as well.

She got a job working for a woman who worked for the state department with education, which allowed her to travel around North Carolina and teach science notebooking. She even went to Raleigh and stayed with her a lot.

"Getting to know your professors is huge," Pollock said.

Pollock advised young women to not go into teaching science if they're looking to make money. It's something you have to be dedicated to, and it's evident that Pollock certainly is.

When she's not teaching, Pollock said she loves to travel, read, watch reality shows, and spend time with her grandkids. She's even traveling to Ireland this summer.

Teaching isn't her only passion though, as Pollock started a crystal business. She said if she wasn't teaching, she'd be doing more with her business, and making wood crafts.

However, working with young people, is what she said is most important to her.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: 'I love kids, they keep you young': Southwest science teacher inspires young women

