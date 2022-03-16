First Alert Weather: Tracking more rain and strong storms Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking more rain and strong storms for our area following overnight rain that dropped as much as an inch in some neighborhoods south of I-10.

Meteorologist Corey Simma will monitor First Alert Doppler HD closely for the redevelopment of showers, which may happen as early as 6 - 7 a.m. Wednesday west of Jacksonville.

Showers and storms will track from west to east today, exiting the coast this afternoon/evening.

Simma said some storms will be severe. The strongest storms will be capable of damaging winds and small hail.

The area will dry out for St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday and most of Friday, before the next round of showers and storms return late Friday into Saturday.